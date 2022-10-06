During a very lovely conversation with ninety-five old Ms. Mollie Stem, I got an answer to a question that puzzled me for a long time. The conversation began by us talking about the Beaufort County Fair that was held in Washington every year usually around October during the 1950’s-and 60’s. Other than Christmas, the County Fair, and the thought of going to it, generally made me do everything to keep my name off of my mom’s ‘naughty list.’ Too many naughty acts as a young child and later what my mom called ‘plain right-out disobedience’ during my teen years made the fair a no-go for me some years. So, I tried my best to do everything right to make sure I would go.

