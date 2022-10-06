ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Department of Transportation Jobs Open in So. Tier

A chill in the air has New York State Transportation officials, thinking about what lies ahead as they look to hire dozens of workers in the Southern Tier. The DOT says applications are currently being taken for 63 full-time job positions in the Southern Tier and Binghamton area alone in advance of the upcoming snow and ice season.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program

Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
ENDICOTT, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage

Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants

Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive

A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
VESTAL, NY
98.1 The Hawk

This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]

Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
OWEGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming

Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

