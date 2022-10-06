Read full article on original website
Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
New York Department of Transportation Jobs Open in So. Tier
A chill in the air has New York State Transportation officials, thinking about what lies ahead as they look to hire dozens of workers in the Southern Tier. The DOT says applications are currently being taken for 63 full-time job positions in the Southern Tier and Binghamton area alone in advance of the upcoming snow and ice season.
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program
Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants
Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive
A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
Binghamton’s Columbus Day Tournament of Bands a 60+ Year Tradition
A tradition that has marched through the center of downtown Binghamton for over sixty years is set to step off again Monday, October 10, 2022. City officials have announced the details of the annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands competition and parade and the Italian Festival. Mayor Jared Kraham says...
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
The Hope Foundation Bringing Hope Homes For Women and Men In The Southern Tier
In April, I participated in the CNY Maple Festival pancake eating contest in Marathon, New York. I was raising money for the Women's Hope Home in Johnson City and I want to thank everyone that donated. Your money wasn't wasted and has been used to advance the vision of the...
Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming
Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
The Wall That Heals Traveling Vietnam Memorial Now On Display In Sayre, PA
It's been a long time since I last visited the Washington, D.C. area, but every time I have taken a trip to the nation's capital, I visit as many monuments and museums as time allows. My last trip was the first time I had the opportunity to visit the National...
Meow! The Cats & Kittens Are Everywhere And Waiting For You At Reduced Adoption Prices
Through the years, my family has adopted two dogs and several cats from adoption shelters. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do that but the kids absolutely love the animals that we've had in our lives. It was one of the best decisions that I've ever made. If...
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
Mom’s House ‘Night Of Hope’ Celebration And Your Invited
I was very fortunate as a child and I didn't realize it until I got older. I was raised in a Christian-based family by my Mom and Dad. I really have NO idea if we had money troubles or not, my parents knew that God would provide and He was faithful in that promise.
Displaced Pups Due To Hurricane Ian Arrive At Broome County Humane Society
As many of you know, I am someone who has been adopting dogs for many decades. Around the year 2000, my wife educated me about Greyhounds and how there were many organizations in the country and around the world as well, refusing and adopting these beautiful creatures. And so we...
Johnson City School District Forms Equity Steering Committee
The Johnson City School District is looking for people interested in helping to form diversity, equity and inclusion policy in the schools. According to the District website, JCCSD and the Equity Leadership Group are looking for applicants from the area to join the new steering committee. The notice from Superintendent...
