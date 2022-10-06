Chef Wes Avila’s new restaurant is an oasis in Hollywood. Tulum-inspired Ka’teen serves cuisine from the Yucatan Peninsula and transports you there, too. Avila, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, uses his other restaurant, the Angry Egret Dinette in Chinatown, as a way to test new menu items, and boy, does it pay off.

