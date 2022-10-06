Read full article on original website
Jessica visits Wes Avila’s Tulum-inspired Ka’teen in Hollywood
Chef Wes Avila’s new restaurant is an oasis in Hollywood. Tulum-inspired Ka’teen serves cuisine from the Yucatan Peninsula and transports you there, too. Avila, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, uses his other restaurant, the Angry Egret Dinette in Chinatown, as a way to test new menu items, and boy, does it pay off.
How to elevate your Halloween events
Hollywood event designer Edward Perotti shares ideas for inventive Halloween decorations and event themes. This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 8, 2022.
Samson’s Sanctuary rescue dogs Cade and Yellow are looking for families
Kacey’s Cause: 4 Paws features two adoptable dogs available through Samson’s Sanctuary. Rescue co-founders Rickie Tice and Flo Rudoff introduce American bulldog Cade and Jindo-Shiba Inu mix Yellow. Adoption details can be found at samsonssanctuary.org. This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 9, 2022.
Jessica’s stuffed French bread pizza will be a hit this football season
It’s football season and you’ve got to have a good lineup of comfort food recipes. Jessica’s French bread pizza stuffed with Italian sausage and peppers is sharable and will be a party pleaser. It makes for a messy meal, but it’s so worth it, and it’s the...
Try Jessica’s Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant
Jessica has a new love and appreciation for eggplant. She sometimes uses it as a replacement for meat. This meal, however, comes with both. Her Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is both economical and delicious!. This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 129. Greek-Inspired Stuffed Eggplant. Ingredients. 2 eggplants,...
