WAYNE, Neb. -- Two Nebraska volleyball teams remain ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA Division II volleyball poll, with one continuing its firm grip on the top spot. For the fourth consecutive week, the Wayne State volleyball team was ranked #1 in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. It’s the third straight week that the 21-0 Wildcats, 11-0 in the NSIC, were unanimously selected with all 47 first-place votes and 1,150 points.

WAYNE, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO