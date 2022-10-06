Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance
ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
News Channel Nebraska
Red flag warning issued in Nebraska
HASTINGS, NE - Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected for most of the week in Nebraska. A red flag warning is in effect from noon to 9 pm for tomorrow for portions of south central Nebraska. watches and warnings are possible for Wednesday and Thursday as well. The national weather...
News Channel Nebraska
Eagle man leads multi-state pursuit, arrested for assault
EAGLE, Neb. -- A man from Eagle fled police and went to Kansas before being arrested for multiple assault charges. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said they received a domestic violence assault call 8:17 p.m. on Oct. 6 in Eagle. Officers were dispatched to 707 S 5th St. within two minutes of the call.
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Football Rankings - Oct 9
NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its Week 8 rankings of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season. Ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's sports team, which includes: Brandon Aksamit, Jake Bartecki, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively.
News Channel Nebraska
Keith Urban fan brings guitar, memories home to Nebraska
PERU – Stephanie Holmes has been attending Keith Urban concerts since 2014, with her close friend Pam, or her husband. Pam attended the first concert with her eight years ago and they devised a plan to get on stage. Stephanie reviewed Keith Urban’s “Without You” concert schedule back in...
News Channel Nebraska
WSC volleyball retains top spot in D-II; UNK drops to eighth
WAYNE, Neb. -- Two Nebraska volleyball teams remain ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA Division II volleyball poll, with one continuing its firm grip on the top spot. For the fourth consecutive week, the Wayne State volleyball team was ranked #1 in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. It’s the third straight week that the 21-0 Wildcats, 11-0 in the NSIC, were unanimously selected with all 47 first-place votes and 1,150 points.
