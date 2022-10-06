Patriots place Brian Hoyer on IR

Patriots 1st Down: Breaking down New England's quarterback situation vs. Lions 02:31

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have placed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer on IR. The veteran will now miss at least the next four games as he recovers from the concussion that he suffered during New England's Week 4 loss in Green Bay.

ESPN's Field Yates was first to report the roster move on Thursday.

Hoyer, 36, got the start against the Packers last Sunday in place of Mac Jones, who is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Rookie Bailey Zappe took over the New England offense after Hoyer went down, and is in line to make his first career start Sunday when the Patriots host the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. (Barring a miraculous recovery by Jones.)

With Zappe as the team's only healthy quarterback heading into the week, New England signed veteran Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad on Wednesday. Gilbert is in line for a promotion to the 53-man roster on Sunday, and will likely serve as Zappe's backup.

