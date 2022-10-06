ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots place Brian Hoyer on IR

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Patriots 1st Down: Breaking down New England's quarterback situation vs. Lions

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have placed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer on IR. The veteran will now miss at least the next four games as he recovers from the concussion that he suffered during New England's Week 4 loss in Green Bay.

ESPN's Field Yates was first to report the roster move on Thursday.

Hoyer, 36, got the start against the Packers last Sunday in place of Mac Jones, who is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Rookie Bailey Zappe took over the New England offense after Hoyer went down, and is in line to make his first career start Sunday when the Patriots host the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. (Barring a miraculous recovery by Jones.)

With Zappe as the team's only healthy quarterback heading into the week, New England signed veteran Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad on Wednesday. Gilbert is in line for a promotion to the 53-man roster on Sunday, and will likely serve as Zappe's backup.

We've got Sunday's Patriots-Lions game covered for you, starting at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay. After the game, you can watch Patriots 5th Quarter streaming only on CBSBoston.com!

Mac Jones
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
DENVER, CO
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold statement about the NFL

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady always calls it as he sees it. He had a bold take on the quality of the current game in the NFL. Tom Brady obviously has a lot on his plate right now. Between a torrent of divorce rumors off the field and dealing with a plethora of issues on the field, such as wide receiver injuries and terrible play calling, the guy is probably at his whit’s end.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Here's what Belichick told Patriots after 29-0 shutout win

BOSTON -- The Patriots rolled the Detroit Lions in Foxboro on Sunday, and as you might imagine, head coach Bill Belichick was a happy camper afterwards.The Patriots captured the postgame locker room scene, in which Belichick shared plenty of praise for both sides of the ball."Look, the big thing here, we played the game the way we wanted to play it. All right?" Belichick said. "So, good ball security. 'Mondre, 160 yards."After some raucous applause for Rhamondre Stevenson from the team, Belichick shifted attention to the defense."Number one in scoring -- shutout. Shutout," Belichick said. "Six fourth-down stops. Six fourth-down stops."Belichick concluded his speech simply: "It's all about us, fellas."The video also showed team owner Robert Kraft making sure to greet and congratulate Bailey Zappe after his first NFL win."You have great poise," Kraft told Zappe. "You showed it last week, and I wanted to tell you and I wanted to tell you."As is tradition, Matthew Slater broke things down with a team huddle, asking his teammates how they fell about the shutout.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Damien Harris injury could test Pats' running back depth

BOSTON -- Damien Harris left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, allowing Rhamondre Stevenson to take over as the lead back.Stevenson -- with 161 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards -- handled that role quite well, as the Patriots rolled the Lions, 29-0, at Gillette stadium.Going forward, though, the Patriots' running back depth will be tested if Harris remains out for a week -- or longer.With veteran Ty Montgomery already on injured reserve (and not close to a comeback, according to Bill Belichick), the Patriots have some youthful options to step in if needed next week in Cleveland.The most experienced...
NFL
CBS Boston

Judon sets news Pats mark for sacks, after sleeve switcheroo

BOSTON -- Since arriving in New England last year, pass rusher Matthew Judon has developed a signature look. But Judon appeared to be set to switch things up on Sunday. With the Patriots sporting their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look for their home game vs. the Giants, Judon opted to mix it up by substituting his trademark red sleeves with some navy blue sleeves during pregame warmups.Judon looked to be at his normal comfort level, despite the new duds.Yet after showing off hat pregame look ... Judon decided to go with the old reliable for the game, switching into red...
NFL
