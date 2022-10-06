Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Family lost everything to fire needs your help
A devastating fire took out a family home on Walton Lane early Friday morning. The fire put one family member in the Baton Rouge Burn Center and left the rest of the family without food, clothes or shelter. Their extended family has stepped in to help, but the family is in desperate need of clothes and money. The Dad is with the family while the Mom is at the burn center with her injured child.
vicksburgnews.com
2022 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights announced
You know when sleigh bells are ringing, snow is glistening and lights are shimmering up and down Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg, it must be the Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights. The parade will take place on Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “Heroes Among Us”.
vicksburgnews.com
Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride comes through Vicksburg
The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride spent the night in Vicksburg and left early Friday morning for Monroe, Louisiana. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride is an effort by law enforcement and other first responders to raise awareness and money for the families of fallen first responders. Every year they ride through Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. This year the 5-day 425-mile ride started in Hoover, Alabama, then up to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, over to Meridian, Mississippi and then to Vicksburg. On Friday they set out on the final leg of their journey to Monroe, Louisiana.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
vicksburgnews.com
From the Archives: Mississippi Valley Bank/ Vicksburg Cotton Exchange
Mississippi Valley Bank/ Vicksburg Cotton Exchange- This building began its life as early as 1860 in a much simpler form on the south side of Crawford Street, between Washington and Mulberry streets. It was occupied by Wirt Adams and Co, a bank and promoter of railroads. In 1872, the building...
vicksburgnews.com
Southern Soul Classic Party happening on November 19
The Southern Soul Classic will be coming to Vicksburg on November 19, 2022 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. R&B and funk band Con Funk Shun will be performing at the event where they will also play their hit song “Loves Train.”. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s most haunted
Spooky season has arrived, and many enjoy celebrating with a good old-fashioned scare. Believers in the paranormal say that Vicksburg’s violent history has thinned the veil between this world and the next. Check out the top five haunted locations in the Vicksburg area, if you dare. Vicksburg National Military...
vicksburgnews.com
Jones continues to chase her dreams in the business world
Vicksburg native Shemekia Jones is continuing to make boss-moves as a entrepreneur who continues to add to her brand. Born and raised in Vicksburg, Jones always had a passion for being her own boss. “I always wanted to work for myself and make my own money because I grew up...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson crushed Wilkinson County 39-6 on Friday
Port Gibson High School football team got a 39-6 homecoming win over Wilkinson County on Friday. Jeremiah Christian led the Blue Waves in the running game with 105 yards off 12 carries and two touchdowns. Jeremy Brandon, Jukwon Frye and Rakeem Davis also had touchdowns. Defensively, Quavian Barnes caught two...
vicksburgnews.com
The 2014 River Belles got four wins over the weekend
The 2014 River Belles had a successful weekend in Oxford, Mississippi during the “Battle for the Square.”. During the tournament, the River Belles picked up four wins to bring home the gold medal. The 2014 River Belles are a part of the Vicksburg Soccer Organization and are coached by...
vicksburgnews.com
Missy Gators to host West Harrison on Tuesday night
Vicksburg High School volleyball team will take on West Harrison on Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs. The Missy Gators will host the game which will begin at 6:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $7.00 and the Missy Gators are asking for everyone’s support tomorrow night.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Sam Semi, Jr. is making a name for himself in Texas
Vicksburg native Sam Semi, Jr. is making a name for himself in Texas where he is leading Arlington High School at quarterback. Semi, a junior who was born in Vicksburg and moved to Texas at the age of 11, is coming off a 58-47 win over Bowie where he threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns.
vicksburgnews.com
18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate
An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
vicksburgnews.com
Ameristar vehicle fire damages multiple vehicles
At 1:18 a.m. Sunday morning, a report of a vehicle fire at the Ameristar parking garage was called to 911. The Vicksburg Daily News live-streamed the fire. A smaller SUV had caught fire in the engine area. The two vehicles on either side of the SUV also received damage from the fire.
