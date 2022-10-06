The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride spent the night in Vicksburg and left early Friday morning for Monroe, Louisiana. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride is an effort by law enforcement and other first responders to raise awareness and money for the families of fallen first responders. Every year they ride through Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. This year the 5-day 425-mile ride started in Hoover, Alabama, then up to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, over to Meridian, Mississippi and then to Vicksburg. On Friday they set out on the final leg of their journey to Monroe, Louisiana.

