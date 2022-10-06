A Lawrence man was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident on Kansas Highway 10 in Johnson County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs, William Riggs, 63, of Lawrence, was eastbound around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on K-10 near Renner Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle merged into the lane in front of the motorcycle. Riggs steered to the right median to avoid a collision, lost control of the motorcycle on the gravel and was thrown. Riggs, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO