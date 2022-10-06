Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Lawrence man injured in Johnson County motorcycle accident
A Lawrence man was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident on Kansas Highway 10 in Johnson County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs, William Riggs, 63, of Lawrence, was eastbound around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on K-10 near Renner Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle merged into the lane in front of the motorcycle. Riggs steered to the right median to avoid a collision, lost control of the motorcycle on the gravel and was thrown. Riggs, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 9, 2022
Travis Keneith Campbell, 24, Lawrence, and Emma Marie Foster, 21, Lawrence. Andria Renee Meyer, 29, Lawrence, and Kristin Nicole Spacek, 40, Lawrence. Brian Joe Hall, 40, Eudora, and Patricia Marie Thieme, 37, Eudora. Logan Thomas Michels, 22, Lawrence, and Jasmine Ann Glaze, 22, Lawrence. Cole Ryann Brenneke, 27, Lawrence, and...
LJWORLD
Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County
Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: A place for the homeless
This is in regard to the potential homeless residence downtown. Many use the argument “not in my back yard”; that’s unfortunate. I am sure there are many causes to homelessness like victim-mentality and substance abuse. Some very few opt in to being homeless for freedom, which is more of a philosophical speculation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more
While thousands in Douglas County have received the latest COVID-19 booster, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is hoping for thousands more, especially as flu season and winter weather get underway. The health department began administering the new booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, about a month ago. Anyone 12...
LJWORLD
Lawrence track legend and Olympic gold medalist Bill Nieder dies at 89
Former Lawrence high school legend and University of Kansas shot put standout Bill Nieder, who held significant records in the event at both schools, died last week, his family confirmed to the Journal-World. Nieder was 89. Known best for winning the gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Nieder...
LJWORLD
Current and former directors of music education nonprofit Americana Music Academy reflect on 20 years of American roots jams
A fixture of Lawrence’s local music scene, Americana Music Academy, is gearing up to celebrate a milestone this week — 20 years since its founding. The academy is one of just a handful of nonprofit organizations dedicated to teaching and promoting American roots music and its influences across the country. Lawrence’s academy offers private and group lessons, hosts jam sessions and other live music events, and offers a scholarship program for students who’d otherwise not be capable of pursuing music instruction.
LJWORLD
Dorothy Michael
A Memorial Service for Dorothy G. Michael, 98, of Perry, KS, will be 2 pm, October 13, 2022, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 209 E 3rd St Perry, KS 66073. rumsey-yost.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Former LHS football coach Dick Purdy dies at 88, remembered for more than wins and state titles
Former Lawrence High football coach Dick Purdy, who presided over some of the most dominant high school football teams in Kansas history, died last week at a hospital in Green Valley, Arizona. Purdy was 88. Known on the field as a disciplinarian who coached a tough brand of football and...
LJWORLD
Fern Brooks
Fern Brooks, 92, peacefully passed from this life to eternity on October 4, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Eight Mile Old German Baptist Brethren Church near Centropolis, KS. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Eight Mile Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery also near Centropolis, KS. Full obituary at and online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com or www.lamb-roberts.com.
LJWORLD
Jalon Daniels’ injury overshadows Kansas’ loss to TCU, its first of season
The Kansas football team didn’t just lose for the first time this season. It lost junior quarterback Jalon Daniels as well. Daniels left the game with a right shoulder injury shortly before halftime, and No. 19 Kansas was defeated 38-31 by No. 17 TCU on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Even in loss, Jayhawks put on a show
Regardless of who you are, where you come from, where you’ve been or how many stars were by your name on your recruiting profile, if you’re a college football coach or player you’d give anything to play in a game like the one that unfolded Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Comments / 0