Wisconsin football put together one of their best performances of the season this past weekend, and some new faces really stepped up to help the Badgers. One of those players was Safety Kamo’i Latu. Latu had 3 tackles and 2 interceptions on Saturday in a 42-7 win Saturday. In turn, the Big Ten named Latu the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Latu is the second player to have two interceptions against a Big Ten opponent this year and the first Badger to do so since Colin Wilder against Nebraska in 2021.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO