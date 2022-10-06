Read full article on original website
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Badgers quarterback hits the transfer portal
Wisconsin was already a little bit thin at the quarterback position with the injury to Chase Wolf, but they are now even thinner as Deacon Hill announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal this weekend. Hill’s decision to transfer isn’t a huge surprise given the way the 2022 season...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers disrespected in Preseason Media Poll
No one asked us so technically this is an invalid poll. (Editors note: this is true, all polls are invalid unless B5Q is represented. The B5Q poll has Wisconsin #1 so this is skewed and slanderous to Greg Gard and Co.) The first preseason Big Ten poll of the basketball...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Kamo’i Latu wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Wisconsin football put together one of their best performances of the season this past weekend, and some new faces really stepped up to help the Badgers. One of those players was Safety Kamo’i Latu. Latu had 3 tackles and 2 interceptions on Saturday in a 42-7 win Saturday. In turn, the Big Ten named Latu the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Latu is the second player to have two interceptions against a Big Ten opponent this year and the first Badger to do so since Colin Wilder against Nebraska in 2021.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Depth chart and injury report against the Michigan State Spartans
The Wisconsin Badgers revealed their weekly depth chart and injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. Their 42-7 thrashing of the Northwestern Wildcats didn’t come without bad news, as running back Chez Mellusi suffered a wrist injury, which interim head Jim Leonhard confirmed would rule him against Michigan State.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
FULL RECAP: Wisconsin thrashes Northwestern in 42-7 rout to begin the Jim Leonhard era
The Wisconsin Badgers(3-3, 1-2) defeated the Northwestern Wildcats(1-5, 1-2) 42-7 in a conference beatdown, gaining 515 yards offensively and delivering a strong performance on both sides of the ball in Jim Leonhard’s head coaching debut. The Badgers started the game firing on all cylinders, as Graham Mertz was involved...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Matchup to watch vs Northwestern Wildcats
The Wisconsin Badgers have had a whirlwind of a season, as they dropped to 2-3 following an embarrassing loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. In a surprising move, the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst, effectively ending his tenure after a 67-26 record through seven seasons. Now, with emotions likely...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Other sports besides football
Football is great, but the Badgers do have lots of other sports. Would it be possible for either the blog writers or even membbers of community to do some write up. I'm not going to tune into volleyball, but I did enjoy last year reading the articles about it. Same could be said for some of the other under the radar sports.
