Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Global shares fall on tech sector losses, recession fears
TOKYO (AP) — Asian and European shares were mostly lower Tuesday as losses in the technology sector weighed on global benchmarks. France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6% to 5,807.12. Germany's DAX lost 0.7% to 12,183.60. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.2% to 6,878.65. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.7% at 29,059.00. The contract for the S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 3,597.00.
Post Register
Mixed start on Wall Street ahead of US earnings reports
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and high interest rates have been affecting U.S. companies. A much anticipated monthly report on consumer price inflation is coming up Thursday, and the Federal Reserve will also release this week the minutes from its latest policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point. The S&P 500 was wavering between small gains and losses in early trading Monday.
Post Register
World shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of more lockdowns in China due to rising COVID-19 cases. Shares fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris and London but rose in Frankfurt. Markets in...
American Airline Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast
American Airlines (AAL) shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity. American said revenues for the three months ending in September likely rose 13% from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Holy Moly’: Crypto investor loses $40 million after Celsius collapse
A crypto investor lost more than $40 million following the collapse of the cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, according to a new search tool.Data scraped from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing revealed the balances, transactions and names of customers who lost out when the popular crypto lender ceased operating earlier this year.The company, which was valued at $3.25 billion less than a year ago when the crypto market was at its peak, was forced to halt customer withdrawals in June after a major downturn proved catastrophic for the industry.More than $4.5 billion is owed to roughly 1.7 million Celsius customers according...
Post Register
Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline
An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected. The attacks — in which participants flood targets with junk data — were orchestrated by a shadowy group that calls itself Killnet. On...
Post Register
Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into bank failures.
South Korea says it is capable of detecting and intercepting North Korean missiles
South Korea said on Tuesday that it is capable of detecting and intercepting the flurry of missiles North Korea recently launched in a “simulation” of a nuclear attack on the country.It maintained that the advancing nuclear programme of their neighbours posed a great threat to the world."North Korea is consistently developing and upgrading its nuclear weapons and posing nuclear threats to not only our Republic of Korea but the world," South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol told reporters while referring to the country by its official name."I believe it has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons,” said the president as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest...
Comments / 0