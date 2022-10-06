South Korea said on Tuesday that it is capable of detecting and intercepting the flurry of missiles North Korea recently launched in a “simulation” of a nuclear attack on the country.It maintained that the advancing nuclear programme of their neighbours posed a great threat to the world."North Korea is consistently developing and upgrading its nuclear weapons and posing nuclear threats to not only our Republic of Korea but the world," South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol told reporters while referring to the country by its official name."I believe it has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons,” said the president as...

MILITARY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO