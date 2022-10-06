MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced Extraction+ Connected Device, a new software-controlled product for the Waters™ Andrew+™ Pipetting Robot that automates the preparation of biological, food, forensics and environmental samples by solid phase extraction (SPE). The Extraction+ Connected Device eliminates the need to manually pipette and extract samples with a hands-free, automated approach to SPE. It can save scientists up to four hours of bench time for each sample set and reduce the risk of user-to-user variability. ii This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005304/en/ The Extraction+ Connected Device fully automates negative pressure, solid phase extraction sample preparation methods when combined with the Andrew+ Pipetting Robot. (Photo: Business Wire)

