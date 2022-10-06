Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Grant aims to make Fort Wayne homes more accessible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible. Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: FWPD welcomes new therapy dog to the force
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force on Monday– Tinsley. Tinsley will serve as a therapy dog to the department. The dog is named after Officer David Tinsley, who passed away in the line of duty in 2018.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
wfft.com
Details released on Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's OWI charge, crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was in court Monday afternoon for his initial hearing following his weekend arrest for drunk driving. Henry was leaving a fundraiser Saturday night where he admits he drank too many glasses of wine. While driving his city-owned car through this roundabout on Old Mill Road, he was speeding and crossing into the wrong lane.
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
WANE-TV
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team up to seek solutions, patrol hot spots
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. As many seek solutions, groups like the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are putting boots on the ground as part of efforts to reduce and prevent crime, address the root causes of it, and work to stop the cycle of violence and they’re seeing results.
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
WANE-TV
Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
wfft.com
FWPD's new therapy dog will address officers mental health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its new therapy dog Tinsley to the department on Monday. Tinsley is the first of his kind for the department. FWPD Patrolman and Tinsley's handler Lisa Woods said he will help with officers mental health. "Officers experience post traumatic...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry arrested, charged with OWI
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry arrested, charged with OWI. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail for operating while intoxicated Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
The Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program accepting applications through Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Any families who are interested in applying for assistance this holiday season through The Salvation Army has until the end of this week to do so. The organization says they will be taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs from Monday, Oct....
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
wfft.com
Salvation Army Christmas assistance applications due the week of October 10
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army's Christmas assistance applications must be completed in person from October 10 to 14. Applications can be completed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army office, 2901 North Clinton Street. Families receiving government...
wrtv.com
Fort Wayne house listing goes viral after 70s-themed photo shoot
FORT WAYNE — When Real Estate Broker Ian Barnhart entered a Fort Wayne home recently, he says it felt like he was traveling back in time. "It's just wildly different. The architecture, the design — it's not everyday you see a mid century modern or, you know, contemporary style that hasn't been sometime remodeled in the 80s ... it was still immaculate," Barnhart said. "It kind of dawned on me, like, I need to stage it with people and deliver the full experience."
wfft.com
NACS tightens guidelines on new library book purchases following parent concern
Students in Northwest Allen County Schools might have to look elsewhere for some of their favorite books. NACS tightens guidelines on new library book purchases following parent concern. Students in Northwest Allen County Schools might have to look elsewhere for some of their favorite books.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry appears in court, pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night. A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7. The Allen County Prosecutor’s...
wfft.com
South Lafayette Street head-on collision leaves three in hospital
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) -- Three women are in the hospital after they were involved in a head-on crash on South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road Saturday. Fort Wayne police say a woman driving an SUV drove the wrong way down South Lafayette Street and collided with a van occupied by two women at 10:43 p.m.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
WOWO News
Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne remind drivers to prepare for the fall seasonal hazards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Halloween, pumpkin spice, football, and combines in the field…Fall is definitely upon us, but costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. With these changes come driving hazards more unique to autumn than other times of the year.
