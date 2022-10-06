Four times is the charm for the Chiefs. Travis Kelce had a phenomenal game on Monday night, compiling a highlight reel of touchdowns fit for his future place in Canton. Kelce accounted for all four of the Chiefs' touchdowns, and did so while gaining just 25 yards on seven receptions. The stats don't logically match, but that's what makes Kelce so effective. He's a nearly unguardable red zone threat, and his ability to adjust on the fly -- running a drag that required him to weather a hit from Denzel Perryman, reverse course, catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes and outrun the remaining defenders -- produced one score that was essential to Kansas City's comeback efforts. His last was the most pivotal, of course, giving the Chiefs the lead that would stand through the final whistle. Tyreek Hill is gone, but Kelce remains in Kansas City -- and he's just as important as ever.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO