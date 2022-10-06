Read full article on original website
NFL
Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground
Grady Jarrett seemingly made the play the Falcons needed late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but it instead hurt Atlanta's cause after a flag was thrown. In a one-score game with 3:03 left to play, Jarrett flew past Buccaneers left guard Luke Goedeke on a stunt and slung Tom Brady to the ground for a would-be sack on third down. That action, however, is what ultimately led to a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and 15 yards to boot.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on London game vs. Giants: 'It's going to be a special moment'
It's taken until this year for the Packers to finally become the last of the NFL's 32 teams to make the trip to the United Kingdom for an international contest. But on Sunday morning Green Bay will finally make its London debut when it faces the New York Giants, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to put on a show.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent procedure on throwing shoulder following loss to Colts
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on Friday in hopes of relieving discomfort near his throwing shoulder -- an injury similar to the one that sidelined Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for most of training camp last year, per sources. While teammates gathered Friday morning at the team facility in...
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) would need to make significant strides to play vs. Eagles in Week 6
The Cowboys aren't ruling out Dak Prescott for next week's game at Philadelphia, but the quarterback is still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb, per sources. Prescott underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was given a...
NFL
NFL-NFLPA joint statement on investigation into handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a joint statement from the NFL and the NFL Players Association:. The parties have completed their joint review of the application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol following the injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their game on September 25, 2022. Background and Context...
NFL
Giants' 4-1 start under coach Brian Daboll silences doubters: 'We've been for real since Day 1'
The New York Giants won four games in 2021 under Joe Judge. Through five games of the Brian Daboll era, Big Blue has already matched that win total, moving to 4-1 after Sunday's comeback upset over the Green Bay Packers in London. The 2022 Giants have proven well-coached, with Daboll...
NFL
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return to field vs. Seahawks
After he was absent for his New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game in London, running back Alvin Kamara was adamant he was "ready to roll" for Week 5. That will indeed be the case. Kamara is officially active for the Saints' home game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara (ribs)...
NFL
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson to play on Sunday vs. Titans
The heartwarming story of Brian Robinson Jr.'s recovery is only getting better. The Commanders are activating the rookie running back for Sunday's game against the Titans, sources say. Despite just one week of practice after being designated to return from the non-football injury list, Robinson will play. Washington has since...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 6 waiver wire
It feels like this fantasy football season has been a whole lot of "pick up this guy for a couple weeks but he'll probably lose the job in the not-too-distant future." The only guy who's given us truly long-term promise has been Jeff Wilson (with Elijah Mitchell out a couple months) and for some baffling reason -- despite my weekly efforts -- he is still only rostered in 68% of NFL.com leagues. If his 20-point performance in Week 5 doesn't resolve that atrocity, I truly cannot help you.
NFL
Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick's Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts
It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback. The New England Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions, who entered the week with the most...
NFL
Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win
Seven catches. Twenty-five yards. And 24 points. That was tight end Travis Kelce's final stat line on a chaotic Monday night in which some short gains added up to a big win. Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.
NFL
Falcons trade former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to Browns
After allowing 465 yards of offense in a Week 5 defeat, the Cleveland Browns are adding some defensive reinforcements. The Browns are acquiring former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cleveland is sending a 2024 NFL Draft sixth-round selection to Atlanta for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick, Rapoport added.
NFL
Referee defends Chiefs DL Chris Jones' roughing passer flag: QB is protected from being tackled with full body weight
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call. Jones strip-sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and drew a flag on the same play in the second quarter of the Chiefs' 30-29 win on Monday night.
NFL
Injury roundup: Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle active vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins will have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets. Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be...
NFL
Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed man after loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized to a credentialed worker he pushed to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. Adams was walking off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium toward the tunnel when he shoved a man down. Not long after, Adams apologized to the man and addressed the incident during his postgame news conference.
NFL
Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday
Four times is the charm for the Chiefs. Travis Kelce had a phenomenal game on Monday night, compiling a highlight reel of touchdowns fit for his future place in Canton. Kelce accounted for all four of the Chiefs' touchdowns, and did so while gaining just 25 yards on seven receptions. The stats don't logically match, but that's what makes Kelce so effective. He's a nearly unguardable red zone threat, and his ability to adjust on the fly -- running a drag that required him to weather a hit from Denzel Perryman, reverse course, catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes and outrun the remaining defenders -- produced one score that was essential to Kansas City's comeback efforts. His last was the most pivotal, of course, giving the Chiefs the lead that would stand through the final whistle. Tyreek Hill is gone, but Kelce remains in Kansas City -- and he's just as important as ever.
NFL
Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night with hamstring injury
The Las Vegas Raiders were without tight end Darren Waller for most of Monday night's 30-29 loss to the rival Kansas City Chiefs. Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against Kansas City. He left the field early in the first half and returned to the sideline to open the second in street clothes.
NFL
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. targeting mid-November return to the field
Odell Beckham Jr. has been everywhere. He was at the Saints-Buccaneers game on Sept. 18 to visit his buddy Jarvis Landry, among others. This past week, he was at the Giants facility to visit friend Sterling Shepard to give him advice on ACL rehab. Where his tour takes him this...
NFL
Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins
New York Jets running back Breece Hall won Week 4's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award. Then he went out and played even bigger in Sunday's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. Hall rushed for 97 yards with a touchdown on 18 carries and added two catches for...
