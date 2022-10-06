Solitaire is one of the most popular games out there. Over the years, it has kept people from all walks of life engaged and entertained, from bored office workers on break to procrastinating students who should be writing their essays. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity. The rules are not difficult to understand, and if you’ve never played it before, you won’t have to pore over manuals or guidebooks for hours to figure out how to make your first move. It also makes it a perfect pastime activity for when you want to relax and just enjoy some downtime.

