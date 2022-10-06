Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets A 24% Discount On Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, as it has received a 24% discount. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage options are discounted, though the 256GB option has a 23% discount, which is a minor difference. The Galaxy Z Fold 4...
Android Headlines
Anker Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds Are Discounted By 47%
If you’re in the market for truly wireless earbuds, you’re in luck. The Anker Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds are now discounted on Amazon by 47%. In other words, you can save $80, and get them for only $89.99. You’ll need a Prime account, though. It’s easy to get, if you don’t have it already.
Android Headlines
Amazon's Prime Early Access Knocks $150 Off The OnePlus 10 Pro
In Amazon Prime Early Access sale today, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets discounted by up to $150. That brings the 128GB model down to just $649, while the 256GB model is going to be $799 (for $70 off). These are some pretty good prices for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 10T is not on sale.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Android Headlines
911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again
The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Echo Speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Kindle, and More
It was pretty much a given that Amazon Devices -- aka Echos, Kindles, and Fire Tablets -- would be discounted during an Amazon deals event, and let's just saw that the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale isn't disappointing. Nearly every device made by Amazon is seeing a discount of some...
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
UAG Announces Scout Series Case For The Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
UAG aka Urban Armor Gear announced a case for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company announced its Scout Series case for the two devices, and that case comes in two color options. UAG Scout case is now available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility
Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
TikTok’s Favorite Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum Is a Gold Tube of Magic — And It’s 30% Off During the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale
It’s safe to say that for many, like myself, having long beautiful lashes that frame the eyes and make them pop is a not-so-new desire. While we’ve faced all the questions on how others have luscious long lashes, few of us have come up with a solution to growing ultra-plush ones. Instead, we find ourselves gluing on falsies, researching the proper eyelash curler, and testing the best lengthening mascaras. For me, the struggle to find a trustworthy product has been real since the beginning of high school. However, a few months ago, I heard about the cult-loved Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, but I...
Android Headlines
YouTube Will Soon Come Out With Account Handles
YouTube is a great video-sharing platform, but it’s not great when it comes to tagging other users. This is something that the company wants to rectify, however. Starting next week, YouTube will start rolling out account handles for its users, according to The Verge. Other platforms like Twitter and...
Android Headlines
Google Launches New Pixel Buds A-Series Color Option
Google announced three high-profile products recently, and in addition to that, a new color variant for one of its existing earphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been launched in a new color option. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are now available in a new color option. Google quietly announced...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp's Paid Subscription Will Be Tailored To Business Users
From Twitter to Instagram, there are several communication platforms that are coming out with paid subscriptions. WhatsApp is no different, as the company is testing the paid subscription with its beta users. According to WABInfo, the subscription might be targeted toward WhatsApp business users. This is an interesting dynamic, as...
Android Headlines
The Brand New Jabra Elite 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds Are Already $30 Off
Amazon has the Jabra Elite 5 truly wireless earbuds on sale. Knocking $30 off of their regular price. That brings them down to just $119. That’s a pretty good price for these brand new earbuds. The Jabra Elite 5 are pretty impressive. These feature six microphones for clear calls,...
Android Headlines
5 Reasons To Choose Netac Shadow II DDR5
Only a game freak can understand the need for an upgraded, high-performance, lower latency, and full-frequency run when it comes to smooth and efficient gaming. However, I could have played around efficiently with my DDR4 RAM, but who would not want to try out the Netac DDR5 RAM?. An upgrade...
Android Headlines
Best Solitaire Games To Try Playing On Android
Solitaire is one of the most popular games out there. Over the years, it has kept people from all walks of life engaged and entertained, from bored office workers on break to procrastinating students who should be writing their essays. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity. The rules are not difficult to understand, and if you’ve never played it before, you won’t have to pore over manuals or guidebooks for hours to figure out how to make your first move. It also makes it a perfect pastime activity for when you want to relax and just enjoy some downtime.
Android Headlines
Making Google Slides Is Much Easier With This Workspace Update
If you use Google Workspace for business, then you definitely made some Slide presentations in the past. This is a great tool to make presentations, and it’s just gotten better if you make them on the go. A new Google Workspace update makes it a lot easier to import content into Slides. (via Techradar)
Android Headlines
WhatsApp Is Testing Larger Groups Of More Than 1000 Members
WhatsApp may soon let you create groups of more than a thousand members. The latest beta update for Android and iOS increases the participant limit in groups to 1024. That’s double the current limit of 512, which was rolled out a few months back. WhatsApp expands groups to accommodate...
Android Headlines
TSMC Overtakes Samsung In Global Semiconductor Sales
TSMC, the world’s largest foundry company, has reportedly overtaken Samsung to the top spot in global semiconductor sales. The Taiwanese firm generated NTD 613 billion (approx. USD 19.3 billion ) in semiconductor sales in Q3 2022. Its South Korean rival made KRW 24-25 trillion (~USD 17.2 billion) during the same period.
Android Headlines
Samsung Opens Up Tizen OS To Other TV Brands
Samsung is opening up the Tizen OS to other TV brands. It has announced licensing partnerships with ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies such as Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo to make Tizen-powered smart TVs for brands like Akai, Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, Axen, and more. Products have already started hitting markets and will gradually expand in availability in the coming months.
