ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 6

The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 6 win over Washington State. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy