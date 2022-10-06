Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
Week 7 College Football Picks: No. 8 Oklahoma State At No. 13 TCU
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU.
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL・
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Texas
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 game against Texas have been announced. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will air on ABC.
Five-star edge rusher ready to return to Tennessee on official visit
Samuel M’Pemba visited Tennessee for the first time in June, spending multiple days in Knoxville on an unofficial visit. He’s now ready to take another look at the Vols and attend one of their marquee home games. The five-star Class of 2023 edge rusher from IMG Academy in...
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
Georgia commit makes big jump in latest Top247 rankings
247Sports' Football Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins breaks down Georgia TE commit and 4-star TE Lawson Luckie and his big jump in the newest Class of 2023 rankings.
Georgia football commit Monroe Freeling rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle and Georgia commitment Monroe Freeling saw his rating rise from a 94 to a 95 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 80 on 247Sports to No. 52 overall. He is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 1 overall recruit in South Carolina on 247Sports. Freeling committed to Georgia in August over Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, and 23 other offers.
Johnson, Bulldog backs 'a really talented group' for State's surprising ground game
Nah, he isn’t surprised. Reminded that his name shows up in the list of top-ten Southeastern Conference running backs this week, well, Dillon Johnson says sure he expects this. “Oh yeah definitely!”. Now to be sure there’s more’n a little laughter in Johnson’s response. The idea that an...
Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers
Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
WATCH: Isolation highlights of Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham
Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham sat out the first five games of the season after making the trek westward from Georgia, but was back under the lights the past two weeks. These are the Newport tapes from Cunningham's first two games back playing high school football....
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN — Things are pretty good right now for the No. 24 Illini. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is ranked, has won four games in a row and is sitting at the top of the standings in the Big Ten with an open week looming after Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
