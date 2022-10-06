ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Send Pinny Beebe-Center to the Maine Senate

While I met Pinny Beebe-Center in my professional capacity, she became a trusted friend, and my endorsement of her candidacy for the Maine Senate is as a private individual. Pinny actively listens, with her mind always open to different viewpoints, in order to best serve the public. She is smart, well-informed on the issues affecting the Midcoast and well beyond, and highly resourceful.
Wild blueberry harvest suffered in this year’s drought

ROQUE BLUFFS — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
Pinny Beebe-Center is a tireless advocate for health and welfare of all Mainers

I’m thrilled to have a candidate the likes of Pinny Beebe-Center to support for Maine Senate District 12. She will represent us with great integrity, experience and a passion for public service. These are the traits that have benefitted area residents when Pinny served her community as County Commissioner, Maine State Representative for District 93 and her dedicated work with Penquis Community Action and Knox County Homeless Coalition.
Oct. 8 update: Midcoast adds 45 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Crystal Robinson is a listener and critical thinker

“‘Dirigo’ means to lead. Let’s make Maine a leader.”. “Holding people and organizations who benefit accountable” is a key message from Crystal Robinson’s approach to legislating. Responsibility and costs are handed down to the people instead of the source. A relatively simple fix can also create complicated and expensive new structures.
