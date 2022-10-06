While I met Pinny Beebe-Center in my professional capacity, she became a trusted friend, and my endorsement of her candidacy for the Maine Senate is as a private individual. Pinny actively listens, with her mind always open to different viewpoints, in order to best serve the public. She is smart, well-informed on the issues affecting the Midcoast and well beyond, and highly resourceful.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO