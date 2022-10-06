ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Bailey Zappe Feeling More 'Comfortable'; Week 5 Starter?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
While it still remains unclear who will be the Patriots starting quarterback on Sunday, Rookie Bailey Zappe is preparing like a starter.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.

Despite it being obvious Jones was trying to keep some weight off of that injured left ankle, the Patriots still have not ruled him out this week. Brian Hoyer wasn’t at practice Wednesday or Thursday, making him less likely to clear concussion protocol in time to start again.

After filling in last week when Hoyer went down, Zappe made history becoming the first player to ever make his NFL debut as a visitor at Lambeau Field and throw a touchdown pass.

Zappe looks like the starter again. He’s said he’s been preparing like that all along.

“Same way I approached the last four weeks, just taking it day-by-day continuing to get better every day,” said Zappe. “I’m just going to practice every day trying to take every rep like a game rep. I’m going to take advantage of every rep that I get, no matter how many it is.”

He’s already improved drastically in one area. After playing almost exclusively in a shotgun in college at Western Kentucky, Zappe looked comfortable under center against the Packers.

“A lot more comfortable than I was about a year ago,” he said.

Zappe disclosed that having experienced a game would make things a little easier whenever he plays next.

“I’m sure there’ll be a little bit more comfortability with it. I’m going to lean on my teammates a lot. They really helped me a lot against the Packers. I’m going to lean on them even more in this upcoming game or whenever it is,” Zappe said. “There are some things I’ve learned with my fundamentals, being able to calm myself down. I’m continuing to focus on my job.”

Bill Belichick was asked if Bailey is the starter this week, how beneficial will it be for him to have the whole week for preparation.

“Well, he had the whole week for preparation last week,” Belichick said. “In terms of preparation – like snaps, we'll see. We'll see how it goes.”

Whether it's Zappe, Hoyer, or Jones under center, the Patriots, wearing their white “ Pat Patriot ” helmets and red throwback uniforms will host the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

