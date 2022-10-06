QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More

Already among the NFL sacks leaders, the second-year outside linebacker aims to double up – and to dance – beginning Sunday at Washington.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season.

They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two.

But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher is nonetheless off to one of the franchise’s fastest sack-producing starts in years.

Rashad Weaver, a fourth-round draft pick in 2021, has posted four sacks in as many games. That total not only tops the team, but is tied for fifth in the NFL, just one behind league leader Nick Bosa of San Francisco.

In the last 10 years, only one Titans player has gotten out of the gate quicker when it comes to racking up sacks, Derrick Morgan had 4.5 in the first four games of 2015.

Averaging one sack per game is a pretty good feeling, Weaver said, but why stop there?

“I’d like to try to really double up – I want two every week, to stay ahead of the curve,” Weaver said. “Because they come in bunches and they die out, too.

“Everybody knows you get those times where you go two or three games in a row and you don’t get any sacks. So you’ve got to get as many as you can (when given the chance). Then at the end (of the season), you’ll be pretty happy with the tally.”

Who can blame Weaver for storing up a big appetite for sacks this season, after his rookie year was limited to two games – and just 12 defensive snaps – by a broken leg?

His four-sack total this season is tied for first among all players who entered the NFL in either 2021 or 2022, the same amount as a pair of 2021 first-round picks – Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau and Dallas’ Micah Parsons.

Weaver may find himself in a target-rich environment Sunday at FedEx Field as Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been sacked a league-high 17 times in four games. That total includes nine Wentz by the Eagles in Week 3, before Washington limited Dallas to two sacks last Sunday.

“You have to think (Commanders) coaches and players are going to do the things best for them to try to keep that from happening,” Weaver said. “So we’ve got to be ready for that. But there will be opportunities there.

“There’s a reason he’s leading the league for the most sacks, so when the opportunity is there, you got to take advantage of them and that will change the game for us. I guess it’s just licking (our) chops and being ready to get out there. But also be prepared for them doing things play-wise and scheme-wise to try to slow us down so we won’t be able to get back there.”

Weaver’s sack of Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan late in the third quarter last Sunday turned into a pivotal play. The Colts were driving toward a potential game-tying score, but Weaver’s fumble-producing sack backed Indianapolis into a third-and-25 situation and eventually forced a punt.

“Anytime I’m out there, I just want to get to that quarterback,” Weaver said. “Whether I’m getting the sack or in his face knocking down the ball, batting passes or just causing pressure, causing erratic throws or him having to throw it out, anything I can do to be around him is my main goal. Once you finally get him down, it’s the best feeling.”

Having played just six NFL games, Weaver hasn’t come up with a trademark sack dance yet, offering just a little hint of celebration after he took down Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr in Week 3.

But the more sacks Weaver racks up, the more likely fans are to see something special afterward.

“You know, I just usually go along my week in social media and if I can find something funny, I think that’s what’s going to be my little dance move,” Weaver said. “I did have something planned for last Sunday, but I didn’t even really know got the sack (of Ryan).

“At first when I knocked the ball out, I thought somebody else knocked it out. You couldn’t tell at the time. But I’ll have something for you. Don’t worry.”