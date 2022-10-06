Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 11
English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, call 979-209-6347. Ukulele Club, 5:30 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. For ages 7 to adult. Bring...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of...
College Station's Lee in the lead at James A. Ragan Memorial
College Station's Ryan Lee shot an opening-round even par 72 on Sunday and is in first place in the boys' 14 and under division at the James A. Ragan Memorial. In the boys' 15-18 division, College Station's Jackson Funkhouser shot a 78 and is tied for 31st. The final round...
Somerville riding wave of district success
Sometimes all it takes is one. In every sport, sometimes all it takes is just one win or loss to make or break a team’s season. That one win can inspire a team and show it what it’s capable of, while a particularly tough loss can derail the best of teams.
FCA Faith Event set for Wednesday
The 18th Annual National Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith Event will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Merrill Green Stadium. The event will kick off with food at 5:45 p.m. with students receiving pizza, water and a T-shirt. Gates for the two-hour event will open at 6:15 p.m. The event attracted approximately 1,750 students and supporters last year. The national event is being held at more than 500 locations.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Beyond Basketball kicks off Wednesday
First-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her initial meeting of Beyond Basketball at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reed Arena’s third-floor ballroom. Taylor, while at Georgia, launched Beyond Basketball, which seeks to educate, support and connect women of all ages by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their lives.
Brazos County commissioners continue tax rate discussion, unable to take a vote
The absence of two commissioners Monday afternoon once again halted approval of the proposed Brazos County tax rate. The Brazos County Commissioners Court held a public hearing Monday to provide public comment on the proposed tax rate and was hoping to ratify a tax rate after the hearing. However, the...
Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley hosts 19th annual Dash
Almost 1,000 Bryan-College Station residents gathered Sunday afternoon to advocate for individuals with disabilities during the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley’s 19th Annual Dash for Down Syndrome at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. “We need to live in an inclusive world. Everybody has value. Whether you...
Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic
DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
Texas A&M-S. Carolina will kick at 6:30; GameDay to Tennessee, again
Texas A&M’s football game at South Carolina on Oct. 22 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) are both off this weekend. The other games on Oct. 22 are Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m (SEC Network);...
Vote no on vehicle registration fee
Whether government bureaucrats call it a fee, toll, levy, charge, liability, bond or good old fashion assessment, a tax is a tax. Brazos County already is over-taxed and doesn’t need an extra $10 tax on our state vehicle stickers for a new bureaucracy with little to no voter oversight.
Why Bryan schools need new auxiliary facility
The Bryan school board would like to explain the school district’s need to build a new auxiliary facility on land the district owns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. We sincerely appreciate all staff and pledge continued transparency with our community. We want to clarify information. The new...
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and...
Somerville 27, Snook 12
SOMERVILLE — The Somerville Yeguas built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off the Snook Bluejays 27-12 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. Snook’s Lance Lara ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to cut Somerville’s lead to 14-12, but the league-leading Yeguas (3-4, 3-0) answered with two more scores to put away the game.
Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night
Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
Texas A&M volleyball team drops second straight match to Mississippi State
The Texas A&M volleyball team put up a better fight but for the second straight day lost to Mississippi State, this time falling 27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (10-8, 2-5) outhit the Bulldogs .258 to .248, had more digs (73-60) and...
