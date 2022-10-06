Progressive pulmonary fibrosis Market to Witness Growth by (2022-2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Boehringer Ingelheim

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- NTT Corporation (President and CEO: Akira Shimada, “NTT”) and the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo (GSFS) have successfully produced the world’s first communication signal using a battery and a circuit composed of environmentally friendly materials free of scarce elements and hazardous substances. As the Internet of Things (IoT) proliferates, all sorts of objects are being transformed into devices, expanding their range of services and applications. However, concerns exist about the environmental impact associated with the disposal of consumables converted into sensor devices. To address this issue, NTT is promoting the research and development of devices using materials that have a low environmental impact once discarded. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005012/en/ Figure 1. Hypothetical applications of the environmentally-friendly circuit and battery (Graphic: Business Wire)

