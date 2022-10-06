Read full article on original website
Behold the Bighorns of Colorado’s Waterton Canyon
Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
KKTV
PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!. While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
What’s New At Colorado’s Loveland Ski Area? New Lodge, Lifts And More
Big things are happening ahead of the 2022-2023 ski season at Loveland Ski Area. According to Loveland Ski Area's COO, Rob Goodell, the ski area is currently finishing up work on a new ski lodge as well as a new chair lift. “Getting things buttoned up and ready,” Goodell told...
A 'wildlife soap opera': Inside the quintessential Colorado experience of the elk rut
ESTES PARK • In an aspen-lined meadow crowned by the regal peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park, a bull elk raises his snout to the setting sun. It’s a tell-tale sign of the sound Coloradans long for this time of year, when one of the state’s most iconic beasts is most active in one of the most iconic landscapes.
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Experience The Magic Of The Polar Express In Colorado This Winter
This winter, climb aboard arguably one of, if not the most magical train ride Colorado has to offer. Ever heard of The Polar Express? (this was intended to be a rhetorical question... but if you aren't familiar with this classic Christmas tale, watch the video below - it might jog your memory.)
15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way
State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
Summer rains boost soil moisture to 8-year high, but Colorado water forecast “tenuous”
Soil moisture levels are the highest they’ve been since 2014, and that could improve next year’s spring runoff season, water officials said at a meeting of the state’s Water Availability Task Force. Since May, the summer rainy season increased precipitation dramatically, with river basins across the state...
A Unique Chance to Restore a Historic Colorado Inn From the 1880s
From minimalistic tiny homes to luxurious mega-mansions, Colorado's real estate market has a rotating door of unique listings constantly popping up for sale. This property is a fixer-upper but gives someone the chance to restore a historic piece of Colorado's past.
Wolves suspected of killing cow calves on Western Slope
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the deaths of several cow calves on the Western Slope. The calves were found dead on White River National Forest lands near Meeker in Rio Blanco County. CPW is working with livestock owners in that area to collect evidence such as scat or tracks in the area. If it turns out that wolves were responsible, CPW will work with the cattle owners to haze the wolves away from the livestock. CPW says that as of now, the reintroduction plan for wolves in Colorado has not officially started.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
Where to Stay in Grand Junction, Cool Hotels + More
Colorado is a great place to visit, but an even better place to call home. Naturally, your friends and family will all want to visit. Will they stay with you, or do you need to find them a great hotel?. Grand Junction is loaded with great places to stay. Hotels,...
Popular Grand Junction Dog Park Sections Closing For the Season
Grand Junction dogs will be looking for alternative places for recreation over the next several months. First of all, the bad news. Two sections of the Dog Park at Las Colonias will be closing on October 10 and can't be used again until June of next year. The good news is two sections will remain open.
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
