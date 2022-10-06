Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the deaths of several cow calves on the Western Slope. The calves were found dead on White River National Forest lands near Meeker in Rio Blanco County. CPW is working with livestock owners in that area to collect evidence such as scat or tracks in the area. If it turns out that wolves were responsible, CPW will work with the cattle owners to haze the wolves away from the livestock. CPW says that as of now, the reintroduction plan for wolves in Colorado has not officially started.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO