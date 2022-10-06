ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Behold the Bighorns of Colorado's Waterton Canyon

Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!. While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.
travellemming.com

15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
CBS Denver

Wolves suspected of killing cow calves on Western Slope

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the deaths of several cow calves on the Western Slope. The calves were found dead on White River National Forest lands near Meeker in Rio Blanco County. CPW is working with livestock owners in that area to collect evidence such as scat or tracks in the area. If it turns out that wolves were responsible, CPW will work with the cattle owners to haze the wolves away from the livestock. CPW says that as of now, the reintroduction plan for wolves in Colorado has not officially started. 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor's Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

