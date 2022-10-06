One place for various products and Furniture are sold to the public at half the cost of the retail stores. October 10, 2022 – Products Unlimited, LLC has been in the wholesale business for 14 years providing the general public Furniture, Artwork, and Medical Supplies, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, at discounted prices. When everyone was out of medical supplies during Covid-19, Products Unlimited, LLC assisted businesses that were either looking for supplies or were running low on them. With the assistance and expertise of our qualified team, we were able to place a sizable order for 38,000 medical gowns for a healthcare facility. From the manufacturing stage until delivery, we were able to manage the project until all items were delivered.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 18 HOURS AGO