Diabetic Nephropathy Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Daiichi Sankyo, Teijin America and Goldfinch Bio

The related literatures at home and abroad in the preparation of pharmaceutical excipients hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) in recent years were reviewed, analyzed and summarized, and its application in solid preparations, liquid preparations, sustained and controlled release preparations, capsule preparations, gelatin the latest applications in the field of new formulations such as adhesive formulations and bioadhesives. Due to the difference in relative molecular weight and viscosity of HPMC, it has the characteristics and uses of emulsification, adhesion, thickening, viscosity increasing, suspending, gelling and film-forming. It is widely used in pharmaceutical preparations and will play a greater role in the field of preparations. With the in-depth study of its properties and the improvement of formulation technology, HPMC will be more widely used in the research of new dosage forms and new drug delivery systems, thereby promoting the continuous development of formulations.

