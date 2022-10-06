GREENFIELD — A Greenfield teenager was arrested last week for drunken driving and other charges following a police pursuit on Highway 101. On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, a patrol officer observed a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner and “believed the driver to be under the influence,” according to the Greenfield Police Department. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.”

