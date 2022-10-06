Read full article on original website
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County, Arts Council unveil ‘Destination, Salinas’ mural
SALINAS VALLEY — Arts Council for Monterey County and the Monterey County Board of Supervisors unveiled a new mural last week at the Monterey County Government Center in Salinas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 27 for the new public artwork, located in the east stairwell of the county...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield teen arrested for DUI
GREENFIELD — A Greenfield teenager was arrested last week for drunken driving and other charges following a police pursuit on Highway 101. On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, a patrol officer observed a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner and “believed the driver to be under the influence,” according to the Greenfield Police Department. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.”
Comments / 0