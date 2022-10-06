ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Benzinga

Dow Rises 30 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 30 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.10% to 29,327.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,590.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.32% to 3,627.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What New China Semiconductor Restrictions Mean For US Investors

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a new set of rules restricting the sale of advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China. What Happened? On Friday, the Commerce Department announced a new set of export controls aimed at protecting U.S. national...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases After Nasdaq Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks settled lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq index recording its lowest finish since July 2020. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell around 3.5% on Monday after the US placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further increase in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index tumbled to the weakest level in two years on Monday amid a decline in semiconductor stocks. The US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips, which...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pfizer's Executive Says European COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Negotiations Did Not Happen Over Text Message

A Pfizer Inc PFE executive has "categorically" ruled out that the pharma giant's chief executive agreed on the European COVID-19 contract via mobile phone text messages. The executive was involved in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission. The European Commission signed a third contract with BioNTech SE BNTX and Pfizer for an additional 1.8 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

