Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely headed for a recession, but he says the market could rally depending on how Russia's war in Ukraine plays out. "We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Jones said Monday...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Dow Rises 30 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 30 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.10% to 29,327.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,590.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.32% to 3,627.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by...
What New China Semiconductor Restrictions Mean For US Investors
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a new set of rules restricting the sale of advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China. What Happened? On Friday, the Commerce Department announced a new set of export controls aimed at protecting U.S. national...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Fed Made '2 Big Mistakes:' Top Economist Warns 'We Risk A Very High Probability Of A Damaging Recession'
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian has criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve, saying the central bank made "two big mistakes that may go down in the history books." What Happened: “One is mischaracterizing inflation as transitory. By that, they meant it is temporary, it's reversible, don't worry...
'I Really Do Believe The Fed Is Making A Mistake,' Cathie Wood Pens Open Letter To The Federal Reserve
Innovation investor and founder of Ark Invest Cathie Wood issued a warning, saying she is more concerned about deflation than the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated interest rate hikes to lower rising inflation. According to critics of Fed policy like Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel, the Fed is overtightening into a hard...
Tesla, Nio Battery-Supplier CATL Expects Q3 Net Profit To Triple, Shares Jump 6%
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a battery supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA and Nio Inc NIO, has estimated its net profit during the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year earlier, supported by significant expansion in production, reported Reuters. What Happened: The world’s biggest battery maker, which accounts...
US Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Bank Of England Expands Emergency Bond Buying
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Nasdaq index recorded its lowest finish since July 2020 in the previous session. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell around 3.5% on Monday after the US placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. The...
Market Volatility Increases After Nasdaq Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq index recording its lowest finish since July 2020. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell around 3.5% on Monday after the US placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and...
US Small Business Optimism Index Might Edge Lower To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The NFIB small business optimism index for September is...
Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further increase in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index tumbled to the weakest level in two years on Monday amid a decline in semiconductor stocks. The US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips, which...
Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. Helbiz shares gained 4.9% to $0.3345 in the after-hours trading session. Advanced Micro Devices,...
Pfizer's Executive Says European COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Negotiations Did Not Happen Over Text Message
A Pfizer Inc PFE executive has "categorically" ruled out that the pharma giant's chief executive agreed on the European COVID-19 contract via mobile phone text messages. The executive was involved in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission. The European Commission signed a third contract with BioNTech SE BNTX and Pfizer for an additional 1.8 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
