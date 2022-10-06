ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip

Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. More licensed therapists and counselors in Southern Nevada are leaving private insurance networks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV hours of operation will be reduced from 24/7 operation as part of a pilot program. Modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. operation daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, and will be evaluated over 18 months, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The hours […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gambler wins $2.8 million playing slots on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gambler won nearly $3 million playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino last week. The Venetian announced a lucky slots player took a bet of $5.88 and won $2,835,768. The player wished to remain anonymous. The lucky winner was playing the Dancing Drums Explosion...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead. Police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m, Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on them at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffice enforcement imitative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
HENDERSON, NV

