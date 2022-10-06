Read full article on original website
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Longtime North Las Vegas residents to be honored by mayor
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee plans to honor longtime residents like Gwen Walker. Reporter Kay McCabe spoke with Walker to learn how her city has changed over the past six decades.
New project expected to transform, improve downtown Las Vegas area
The City of Las Vegas's newest project is GreeNVision: The Stewart Avenue Complete Streets project, which is expected to be a transformation for the downtown area.
$17 million industrial park planned near North Las Vegas Airport
Developers announced plans for the $17 million Simmons Airpark on Monday, an industrial park just east of the North Las Vegas Airport.
Las Vegas ranks near bottom of city safety survey, Henderson and NLV higher
A new survey places Las Vegas at No. 156 out of 182 in a look at the safest cities to call home. Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno scored higher.
Fox5 KVVU
Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip
Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. More licensed therapists and counselors in Southern Nevada are leaving private insurance networks...
NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV hours of operation will be reduced from 24/7 operation as part of a pilot program. Modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. operation daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, and will be evaluated over 18 months, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The hours […]
KTNV
Las Vegas police: 1 person dead, 2 injured in crash after fleeing officers on Lake Mead Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a car crash in the area of Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. According to police, a driver fled from officers who "initiated a follow-up investigation" near Charleston and Cimarron Road just after 12:30 a.m.
Tallest hotel in Las Vegas may not be the one you think
Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels - it dominates.
Motorcyclist Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash. The crash was reported near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard at around 10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after failing to stop and render aid. The description of the suspect and its vehicle is awaited...
Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
Fox5 KVVU
Gambler wins $2.8 million playing slots on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gambler won nearly $3 million playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino last week. The Venetian announced a lucky slots player took a bet of $5.88 and won $2,835,768. The player wished to remain anonymous. The lucky winner was playing the Dancing Drums Explosion...
963kklz.com
Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas
So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million
The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, North Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead. Police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m, Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on them at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
Metro locates man, 80, last seen Saturday in west valley neighborhood
A man last seen in a west valley neighborhood could be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention, Metro police said.
Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road at around 3:41 p.m. The officials confirmed that one person was declared dead in the crash. Three vehicles were involved in the crash according to the Nevada Police. The identity of the deceased victim was not...
Showgirls speak out after fatal stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffice enforcement imitative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
