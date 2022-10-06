Dr. Jill Eichhorn passed from this life into the great mystery on Sunday, Oct. 2, after a brief illness. Dr. Eichhorn, or Jill as she preferred to be called, was an assistant professor in the Department of Languages and Literature at Austin Peay State University, where she taught courses in composition and women writers, and for 20 years served as the coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. She was an educator, an activist, a loving wife and mother, an unequaled friend, an advocate for social justice, and a community leader. She will be missed.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO