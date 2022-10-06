ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Jean S. Waller

A Celebration of Life service for Jean Smith Waller, age 95, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, William Waller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Carol Ann Whitmire Bush

Carol Ann Whitmire Bush, age 86, of Woodlawn passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Carol was born July 12, 1936, to the late Carl and Laverne Whitmire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Bush and grandson, Richard C. Duckworth. Carol leaves...
WOODLAWN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

LaVerne Alice Mallory

Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Walter Roland Bullerwell

Walter Roland Bullerwell, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at American Health Communities in Waverly, TN. Walter was born July 13, 1931, in Plymouth, MA to the late Harris Roland Bullerwell and Ethel Margaret Atwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Patricia Smith.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Winfield, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Mrs. Versecco Corbin

Mrs. Versecco Corbin, age 86, passed away on October 6, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment at the Resthaven Memorial Garden.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Candy Lamirande

Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mahendra L. Patel

Mahendra L. Patel, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. He was born May 7th, 1946, in Kuvarpura, India, to the late Lallubhai and Devben Patel. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kirit M. Patel. Mahendra is survived by his wife, Kantaben; sons, Tapan Dave and Pratim Patel; a daughter, Nishali Tapan Dave and three grandchildren, Jenisha Dave, Jenali Dave and Janvi Patel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pitch Masters TN to hold CMCSS battle of high schools this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Pitch Masters TN is an organization that focuses on small businesses. The goal is to provide them with knowledge and opportunities for growth and expansion. Pitch Masters TN Battle of the High Schools competition will highlight the young entrepreneurs here in the city of Clarksville within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Historic Pitch Competition will be held Oct. 30 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clarksville from 2-5p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn#United Methodist Churches#Salvation Army
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Dr. Jill Eichhorn to be remembered by friends, family in APSU campus service this week

Dr. Jill Eichhorn passed from this life into the great mystery on Sunday, Oct. 2, after a brief illness. Dr. Eichhorn, or Jill as she preferred to be called, was an assistant professor in the Department of Languages and Literature at Austin Peay State University, where she taught courses in composition and women writers, and for 20 years served as the coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. She was an educator, an activist, a loving wife and mother, an unequaled friend, an advocate for social justice, and a community leader. She will be missed.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

2 more Clarksville homicides added to Crime Stoppers cold case list

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two more cold cases have been added to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers list of cold cases to solve. The first new case that Crime Stoppers and Clarksville Police Department detectives are asking for assistance in solving is that of Anthony Richardson, who was killed Oct. 6, 2019.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville police ask for public’s help locating 17-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as 17-year-old Promus Andrews. She is a black female and was last seen on Oct. 7 around 4 p.m. at her grandmother’s residence on Pageant Lane. Promus...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Work week weather: Sunny skies, but chance of rain mid-week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We finally have a chance of rain in the forecast, but it’s only 50/50. The week will be mostly sunny and clear, except for Wednesday night when there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy