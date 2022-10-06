The trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is here, and it promises pain and resolution in equal measure in the star’s brand-new documentary for Apple TV Plus. Selena Gomez has been in the public eye since she was ten years old, playing little Gianna on Barney & Friends. Her rise to fame as a teenager under the Disney Channel machine brought with it inescapable scrutiny and pressure. Her new ultra-intimate docu-film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is revealing the behind-the-scenes struggle of one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars, now well into adulthood, as she searches for her place in an increasingly hostile world.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO