A ghoulish fantasy way better than it had any right to be unleashes demons on Netflix
For the uninitiated, a general overview of the plot from 2015’s family-friendly fantasy Goosebumps may have led to an eye-roll or two, with the broadest strokes of the narrative holding the potential to descend into smug, self-congratulatory self-awareness. Adapted from the beloved books authored by R.L. Stine, the meta...
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
‘She-Hulk’ theory hints that the finale has major revelations in store for one key character
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a fun show in no small part because it doesn’t take itself so seriously. It’s an interesting character study of She-Hulk and her life, which has been amped up by a number of fun cameos (Leap-Frog, anyone?) as well as supporting characters whose presence in the series hasn’t gone unnoticed.
A harrowing disaster epic leaves behind a devastating trail of streaming destruction
Dramatizing devastating real-life events requires a delicate balancing act that needs to pay tribute to the tragedy at the center of the story without sensationalizing something that had a massive impact on a huge number of people, with 2012’s The Impossible straddling that tonal tightrope in riveting fashion. One...
‘Ms. Marvel’ star reveals if we’ve seen the last of them in the MCU
Ms. Marvel may not have scored the audience figures that Marvel Studios hoped for, but those who tuned in tended to love it. This was a genuinely new perspective on the MCU, covered historical topics most other shows wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole, and introduced us to the bottomless well of charisma that is Iman Vellani.
Even the most pessimistic of DCEU doubters are starting to believe in Dwayne Johnson and ‘Black Adam’
The DCEU faithful have endured some truly tough times over the last few years, and for a while it felt as though the Warner Bros. boardroom were actively going out of their way not to give the fans what they’d been demanding. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was met with...
Party pooper Neil deGrasse Tyson gets roasted for trying to suck the fun out of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
As one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, one of the year’s best-reviewed movies, surely a shoo-in for a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, and the 11th highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, it’s fair to say that almost everyone instantly fell in love with Top Gun: Maverick.
‘The Rings of Power’ DP dishes the dirt, dust, and blood on bringing Mordor to life
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a lush-looking and celebrated hit. It is getting a second season, brings many of Middle-earth’s most famous places to life, and now the creative team are peeling back the curtain to reveal how Mordor was made without complete CGI work.
What happened to Emma Caulfield Ford?
In the 1990s, a relatively unknown Emma Caulfield Ford was cast as Anya Jenkins in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Originally meant to appear in only two episodes, the lovable, former-demon Anya quickly became a fan favorite, and Caulfield Ford was added to the main cast. While she won our hearts in the ’90s, the actor seemingly all but disappeared from the screen until her recent turn as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Smith in Marvel’s WandaVision.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ trailer drops a peek at the singer’s uphill battle of embracing herself
The trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is here, and it promises pain and resolution in equal measure in the star’s brand-new documentary for Apple TV Plus. Selena Gomez has been in the public eye since she was ten years old, playing little Gianna on Barney & Friends. Her rise to fame as a teenager under the Disney Channel machine brought with it inescapable scrutiny and pressure. Her new ultra-intimate docu-film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is revealing the behind-the-scenes struggle of one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars, now well into adulthood, as she searches for her place in an increasingly hostile world.
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
‘She-Hulk’ fans get hyped for a rematch almost 15 years in the making
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s first season finale airs on Thursday and it’s set to be smashtastic. After being humiliated by Intelligencia, Jen is out for blood, though her mini-rampage at the end of last week’s episode seemed to play right into their hands. The teaser trailer for the finale hints that most of the season’s best characters will return to assist her, though one brief glimpse of a scene teases a rematch we’ve been craving for years.
Elon Musk says he talked to Kanye West about his anti-Semitic tweet
Elon Musk has reached out to Kanye West after his recent offensive and threatening tweet and has offered an update on the situation on Twitter. On Sunday, West tweeted an anti-semitic message to his 31 million followers, as he threatened to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” as well as saying he had been “toyed with” over an agenda. Ye’s tweet received widespread outrage, with celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, and more rallying against him.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Westeros succumbs to chaos in ‘House’ episode 9 trailer as fans praise Paddy Considine for his part as King Viserys
House of the Dragon has turned out better than anyone expected, perhaps even on par with Game of Thrones in terms of objective quality. As fans celebrate this triumphant return to form for Westeros, others bid Paddy Considine — the talent who has been singlehandedly carrying the show on his back — a fond goodbye.
A gruesome Canadian body horror movie slashes its way back into the hearts of fans
There’s nothing that sticks in the mind quite like the macabre and disgusting, and one of horror‘s favorite subgenres aims to lead you straight to the state of discomfort. Canadian body horror flick American Mary, which debuted at a horror film festival in 2022, has seen a sudden resurgence in conversation thanks to a Reddit post celebrating its insanities. Directed by twins Jen and Sylvia Soska, the film’s incredibly gratuitous violence and gore sky-rocketed it to a niche following in horror circles.
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix
Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
A hopeless fantasy that’s horrifying in the wrong way stains the snow with blood on Netflix
Disney would rather you forgot all about it, but there was a time roughly a decade or so ago when every major Hollywood studio got in on the revisionist fairytale act, which gifted us such forgettable titles as Snow White and the Huntsman, Mirror Mirror, Immortals, Jack the Giant Slayer, and Red Riding Hood – perhaps the worst offender of them all.
