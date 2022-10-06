ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy who police were looking for after a shooting at a homecoming game at McLain High School has turned himself in, Tulsa police announced on social media on Saturday. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with...
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted

TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants

A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
