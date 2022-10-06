Read full article on original website
OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy who police were looking for after a shooting at a homecoming game at McLain High School has turned himself in, Tulsa police announced on social media on Saturday. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with...
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Advocates fight for Oklahoma inmate weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Advocates continue to fight for the life of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 17. He has a clemency hearing with the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board Wednesday morning. Fairchild has sat on death row for...
Missing Tulsa man found
TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
Suspect In McLain HS Shooting Surrenders To Authorities
News On 6 was there when Ni'Avien Golden said his tearful goodbyes to friends and family outside the David L. Moss jail and spoke to his mother Anje. “My son is not a monster, he is not a thug, we’re surrendering him today to let them know he’s not running, he’s not going anywhere," she said.
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Tulsa Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man that allegedly robbed a gas station in Tulsa Friday night. At around 9:03 p.m., an employee at a gas station near South Sheridan Road and East 69th Street said a man, Devion Nelson, walked up to him while he was shutting off gas pumps.
Man dead after Claremore police shooting, chase
Claremore police said officials were searching for a burglary suspect and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the person is an escaped mental patient.
Police: Man arrested in north Tulsa for drug trafficking after bags of meth found in fanny pack
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took a man into custody after a search of a motel room revealed more than 20 individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine in a fanny pack. D’Ron Smith was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine among other charges. Police said on Thursday around 7...
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
Agencies Investigating After Claremore Police Chase Ends In Shooting
The OSBI and FBI are investigating after Claremore officers shot a man who broke into homes, stole a car and led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday. The shooting happened on I-44 about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens saw the suspect charge at police before...
Burglary suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (10/05; 8:55 p.m.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting following a police chase and crash on I-44 eastbound near Claremore. OSBI confirmed to FOX23 that one person has died after Claremore Police and Rogers County Sheriff’s...
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
