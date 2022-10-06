Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan taking inspiration from Ukraine | 60 Minutes
“If Ukraine can do that, why not Taiwan?” As Russia invaded Ukraine and Taiwan watched Ukrainians fighting back, many in Taiwan started to believe they could do the same if China attacked the island. Some residents began tactical and medical training. cbsn.ws/3ytLyHI.
Taiwanese politician on what would happen if China annexed Taiwan | 60 Minutes
“If they annex Taiwan, people like me… will be perished,” Taiwanese Politician Wang Ting-Yu tells 60 Minutes if China annexes Taiwan, it’s unlikely to honor existing freedoms. His proof? Look at Hong Kong. cbsn.ws/3ytLyHI.
China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress
Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says "Putin is desperate" after Russia fires missiles at Kyiv
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joined CBS News to discuss Moscow's strategy in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Iran protesters shot by police so afraid to go to hospitals they're asking U.S. doctors for help online
As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
Russia launches deadly strikes in Ukraine after battlefield setbacks
A massive explosive tore through a bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Saturday morning, which came after a series of battlefield setbacks. Russia hit back with deadly airstrikes in Ukraine. Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine.
U.S. hits China with export controls on chips
China is criticizing the U.S. over its decision to tighten export controls that would target Chinese chip manufacturers. Ali Wyne, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the Biden administration's decision and more.
Ukraine Says Cultural Sites Damaged in Russian Attacks, Uffizi Sues Jean Paul Gaultier, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A wave of missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine on Monday damaged arts institutions, according to Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko. In a Facebook post noted by NPR, the minister said that, in the capital of Kyiv, the National Philharmonic and two national museums—the Taras Shevchenko Museum and the Khanenko Museum —had sustained damage. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Officials in Ukraine have alleged that, amid the war, Russian forces have taken objects from almost 40 museums in Ukraine and caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to cultural sites, the Associated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Russia hammers Ukraine with missiles for 2nd day as Putin proves deadly capabilities despite losing ground
Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Ukraine faced yet another day of brutal Russian attacks on Tuesday. Multiple cities were hit again after dozens of missiles and explosives-packed drones rained down across Ukraine on Monday. Many hit packed neighborhoods during the morning rush-hour, as civilians made their way to work in cities including the capital Kyiv, which had largely escaped Russia's artillery for months.
Eye Opener: Russia threatens more missile attacks on Ukraine
Russia threatens more attacks on Ukraine and its allies following a wave of strikes targeting civilians. Also, multiple Los Angeles city councilmembers are secretly recorded making racist comments. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Reporter who witnessed Russian missile strike in Kyiv describes what he saw
Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv to start the day Monday as the Kremlin launched a new wave of missile attacks on Ukraine's capital city. Kyiv is just one of several cities across the country being targeted by Russia's latest wave of violence. BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega, who was able to watch Russian missiles rain down on Kyiv, joined CBS News to describe what he saw.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor of Rivne, Ukraine discusses Russian attacks
Russia fired more than 80 missiles at cities across Ukraine in the most widespread series of attacks since the early days of Vladimir Putin's war, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens. The Kremlin says the attacks are retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a key bridge connecting Russia with Crimea. Oleksandr Tretyak, the mayor of Rivne, Ukraine, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the latest.
Russia launches biggest attack on Ukraine in months
Russia bombed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with the scope and ferocity not seen since the early days of Putin's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 12 people were killed and 80 injured. CBS News' John Dickerson is joined by senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata, who reports from Ukraine.
MoneyWatch: Chip stocks fall as U.S. announces new restrictions on China
Chip stocks fell Monday, as the Biden administration institutes limits on China's access to U.S. technology. Edith Yeung, general partner for Race Capital, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Meg Oliver to discuss the ripple effects of the policy on the economy.
Iran escalates brutal crackdown on protesters
Anti-government protests are now targeting the lifeblood of Iran's economy -- oil and gas production. Some oil and gas workers have joined the protests as activists say the government's crackdown is getting more brutal. Roxana Saberi reports.
Oil workers join protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini threatened...
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant loses last remaining external power source, watchdog says
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant's link to a 750-kilovolt line...
CBS News
560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1