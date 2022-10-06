ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Taiwan taking inspiration from Ukraine | 60 Minutes

“If Ukraine can do that, why not Taiwan?” As Russia invaded Ukraine and Taiwan watched Ukrainians fighting back, many in Taiwan started to believe they could do the same if China attacked the island. Some residents began tactical and medical training. cbsn.ws/3ytLyHI.
CHINA
CBS News

China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress

Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiang Kai Shek
Person
Morley Safer
CBS News

Iran protesters shot by police so afraid to go to hospitals they're asking U.S. doctors for help online

As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.S. hits China with export controls on chips

China is criticizing the U.S. over its decision to tighten export controls that would target Chinese chip manufacturers. Ali Wyne, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the Biden administration's decision and more.
FOREIGN POLICY
ARTnews

Ukraine Says Cultural Sites Damaged in Russian Attacks, Uffizi Sues Jean Paul Gaultier, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A wave of missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine on Monday damaged arts institutions, according to Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko. In a Facebook post noted by NPR, the minister said that, in the capital of Kyiv, the National Philharmonic and two national museums—the Taras Shevchenko Museum and the Khanenko Museum —had sustained damage. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Officials in Ukraine have alleged that, amid the war, Russian forces have taken objects from almost 40 museums in Ukraine and caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to cultural sites, the Associated...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Red China#American#Communist#Chinese
CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Russia hammers Ukraine with missiles for 2nd day as Putin proves deadly capabilities despite losing ground

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Ukraine faced yet another day of brutal Russian attacks on Tuesday. Multiple cities were hit again after dozens of missiles and explosives-packed drones rained down across Ukraine on Monday. Many hit packed neighborhoods during the morning rush-hour, as civilians made their way to work in cities including the capital Kyiv, which had largely escaped Russia's artillery for months.
POLITICS
CBS News

Reporter who witnessed Russian missile strike in Kyiv describes what he saw

Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv to start the day Monday as the Kremlin launched a new wave of missile attacks on Ukraine's capital city. Kyiv is just one of several cities across the country being targeted by Russia's latest wave of violence. BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega, who was able to watch Russian missiles rain down on Kyiv, joined CBS News to describe what he saw.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
China
CBS News

Mayor of Rivne, Ukraine discusses Russian attacks

Russia fired more than 80 missiles at cities across Ukraine in the most widespread series of attacks since the early days of Vladimir Putin's war, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens. The Kremlin says the attacks are retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a key bridge connecting Russia with Crimea. Oleksandr Tretyak, the mayor of Rivne, Ukraine, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the latest.
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia launches biggest attack on Ukraine in months

Russia bombed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with the scope and ferocity not seen since the early days of Putin's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 12 people were killed and 80 injured. CBS News' John Dickerson is joined by senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata, who reports from Ukraine.
EUROPE
CBS News

Iran escalates brutal crackdown on protesters

Anti-government protests are now targeting the lifeblood of Iran's economy -- oil and gas production. Some oil and gas workers have joined the protests as activists say the government's crackdown is getting more brutal. Roxana Saberi reports.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Oil workers join protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death

Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini threatened...
PROTESTS
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy