Bloomington, IL

WCIA

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Local governments receive $250 million for transportation needs through Rebuild Illinois program

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships statewide to address local transportation needs. The state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote

If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
977wmoi.com

Income and Property Tax Rebates Processed to be Sent to Taxpayers

Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year’s state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. More information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
realtybiznews.com

Placemaker Real Estate and Inhabit Realty Group Acquire Fairway Apartments

Placemaker Real Estate, a Miami-based real estate investment firm led by Adriel Deller, and Inhabit Realty Group, Chicago-based investment firm led by A.J. Manaseer, have acquired Fairway Apartments, an apartment complex in Bloomington, IL. The property was acquired in an off-market transaction direct with the seller for $5 million. "We...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
thecentersquare.com

Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas

(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois

In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

AFSCME Files Grievance Over Retiree Health Care Changes

The largest state employees’ union has filed a grievance over a plan to limit health care coverage options for Illinois state government retirees. The state recently announced that it would put all retirees under a single plan operated by Aetna, eliminating an HMO option. AFSCME Council 31 says while it has filed the grievance, it continues to work with the state in hopes of ensuring quality health care options for retirees.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Off ramp closing at I-57/I-74 interchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing an off-ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 this week as construction crews continue a reconstruction project under the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The ramp leading from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 is set to close for two days – Tuesday […]
ILLINOIS STATE

