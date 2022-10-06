SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships statewide to address local transportation needs. The state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.

