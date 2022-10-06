Read full article on original website
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
How to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates as Deadline Approaches
As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was approved in April, roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for income tax and property tax rebates, although time is running out to fill a form to find out if you're eligible. Rebate checks began rolling out last month, although...
wglt.org
Bloomington water treatment plant to get $1.5M upgrade with focus on safety measures
Bloomington’s water treatment plant is about to get a million dollar makeover. On Monday, the Bloomington City Council OK’d a $1.5 million contract with G.A. Rich & Sons, Inc. to handle chemical system improvements at the facility, located at Lake Bloomington. Also during the brief, 20-minute meeting, the...
walls102.com
Local governments receive $250 million for transportation needs through Rebuild Illinois program
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships statewide to address local transportation needs. The state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
977wmoi.com
Income and Property Tax Rebates Processed to be Sent to Taxpayers
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year’s state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. More information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
realtybiznews.com
Placemaker Real Estate and Inhabit Realty Group Acquire Fairway Apartments
Placemaker Real Estate, a Miami-based real estate investment firm led by Adriel Deller, and Inhabit Realty Group, Chicago-based investment firm led by A.J. Manaseer, have acquired Fairway Apartments, an apartment complex in Bloomington, IL. The property was acquired in an off-market transaction direct with the seller for $5 million. "We...
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
Average Illinois homeowner will pay double this winter as Nicor raises rates
(WTVO) — Expect to pay a lot more to heat your home this winter. Nicor Gas, which serves northern Illinois, says the average residential customer will pay more than $970 for heat over the winter months, nearly double the cost from a year ago. Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents […]
Tax rebates 2022: Deadline for Illinois residents to claim check worth up to $700 in nine days
Illinois residents have only nine more days to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 as part of state relief plans.
thecentersquare.com
Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas
(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
wmay.com
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
wmay.com
AFSCME Files Grievance Over Retiree Health Care Changes
The largest state employees’ union has filed a grievance over a plan to limit health care coverage options for Illinois state government retirees. The state recently announced that it would put all retirees under a single plan operated by Aetna, eliminating an HMO option. AFSCME Council 31 says while it has filed the grievance, it continues to work with the state in hopes of ensuring quality health care options for retirees.
Off ramp closing at I-57/I-74 interchange
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing an off-ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 this week as construction crews continue a reconstruction project under the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The ramp leading from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 is set to close for two days – Tuesday […]
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
