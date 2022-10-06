Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Soloviev selling Solow Building in what could be record NYC office deal: sources
The heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire is negotiating to sell what is arguably the most prized address in modern capitalism: 9 West 57th Street. Stefan Soloviev is finalizing an agreement to sell the prestigious office tower, sources with knowledge of the talks told The Real Deal. A...
Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
Coming off a busy second quarter, Brooklyn’s office landlords asked for higher rents in the third. In response, tenants signed far fewer leases and pushed up the borough’s availability rate. The borough’s office leasing activity dropped by more than 30 percent from the second quarter, according to a...
Steve Ross’ penthouse tops Manhattan contracts despite big price cut
The Miami Dolphins may have gotten trounced at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but their owner Stephen Ross found some consolation across the Hudson River last week, selling his Columbus Circle penthouse for a reported $40 million. The Related Companies chairman’s 8,500-square-foot condo was by far Manhattan’s priciest listing to find...
Hotel Chelsea owners score win in legal fight against city
The Hotel Chelsea’s owners have notched a victory in their legal battle with New York City, but they still have a ways to go before securing a money judgment against the Big Apple. A judge denied the city’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the hotel’s owners, who...
Woman charged with renting luxury apartments for gang members
Federal investigators arrested a New York City woman for allegedly using stolen identities to provide luxury apartment hideouts to members of violent street gangs. New York Times reported. The 35-year-old was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Investigators first suspected Williams’ involvement in the city’s violent gang life...
Ryan Serhant looks to expand into Texas
New York City real estate broker and reality TV star Ryan Serhant is exploring the possibility of expanding into Texas, The Real Deal has learned. His eponymous brokerage is reaching out to set up introductory calls with brokers from major real estate firms in Austin, Houston and Dallas to get the lay of the land.
