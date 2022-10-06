ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: top bonuses for Raiders-Chiefs

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into Monday Night Football between the Raiders and Chiefs with the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code to lock up one of the...
NFL
Cleveland.com

‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Promos#Xl Media#The Denver Broncos
Cleveland.com

Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones after giving up 440 rushing yards in 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns didn’t waste any time salvaging the wreck of their 30-28 loss to the Chargers in which they gave up 238 yards rushing. After the game, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spent some time talking to starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips in the locker room, set in motion a trade with Atlanta for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians vs. Yankees preview: 5 points on the ALDS series

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are five points of interest to contemplate as the Guardians get set to play the Yankees in the ALDS on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. First some nuts and bolts stuff. The Yankees won the AL East with a 99-63 record to earn a first-round bye. The Guardians won the AL Central with a 92-70 record, but since they had fewer wins than the Yankees and Houston, the AL West champion that won 106 games, they had to play the Rays in a best-of-three wild card series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bob Costas to call Guardians-Yankees series on TBS

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a longtime Cleveland baseball fan, you’ve probably never forgotten Bob Costas’ call of Game 1 of the 1995 American League Division Series. “Oh man, oh man. Tony Pena. On 3 and 0, sends everybody home!”. Here’s hoping Costas will be making more...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

