Cleveland’s secret weapon? Midges are back just in time for Browns football and to confront the Yankees (again) in the baseball playoffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Guardians may have a secret weapon when they play the New York Yankees at Progressive Field -- midges -- as made famous during one previous New York-Cleveland playoff series. Sports fans got their first fall glimpse at them for the fall Sunday ahead of the...
Joe Mixon on Bengals passing near the goal line: ‘I’m just playing the cards that’s dealt’
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati’s trip to the red zone late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens came and went without starting running back Joe Mixon touching the ball. Coach Zac Taylor called four straight pass attempts after a defensive pass interference call on the...
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: How to watch for free (10/09/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. WATCH LIVE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 last week. Meanwhile...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
Browns defenders call Brandon Staley’s late fourth-down decision ‘disrespectful’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert saw his head coach Brandon Staley’s decision to go for it on fourth-down-and-1 from his own 45-yard line as a sign of belief. “I think it says a lot that he believes in us,” Herbert said following the Chargers 30-28 win over...
‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
Matt Rhule fired by Carolina Panthers in the wake of 1-4 record and Sunday’s loss to 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield has a new head coach. The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers...
Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones after giving up 440 rushing yards in 2 weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns didn’t waste any time salvaging the wreck of their 30-28 loss to the Chargers in which they gave up 238 yards rushing. After the game, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spent some time talking to starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips in the locker room, set in motion a trade with Atlanta for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones.
I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
Zac Taylor, La’el Collins downplay sideline exchange during Ravens game
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was caught by NBC’s cameras having an animated exchange with starting right tackle La’el Collins on Sunday night. The incident happened after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an incomplete shovel pass to Stanley Morgan on a fourth down at the goal line late in the third quarter.
How Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns offense was efficient during most of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. On 67 snaps, left guard Joel Bitonio led the Browns offensive unit in overall offensive grading, with a 93.1 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr....
Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns’ newest linebacker
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns made a swift move immediately after giving up 238 rushing yards in a 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In an effort to try and bolster the defense, they traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons along with a swap of picks.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Frustrating? That’s an understatement when it comes to the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns are good enough to beat the Chargers. They have more talent than they’ve shown with their 2-3 record against one of the NFL’s weakest early-season schedules. But the Browns are 2-3. They did lose to the Chargers, 30-28, Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
How Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns had trouble containing the Chargers’ ground game during Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. On 19 snaps, defensive end Isaac Rochell led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 85.4 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Defensive end Jadeveon...
Guardians vs. Yankees preview: 5 points on the ALDS series
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are five points of interest to contemplate as the Guardians get set to play the Yankees in the ALDS on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. First some nuts and bolts stuff. The Yankees won the AL East with a 99-63 record to earn a first-round bye. The Guardians won the AL Central with a 92-70 record, but since they had fewer wins than the Yankees and Houston, the AL West champion that won 106 games, they had to play the Rays in a best-of-three wild card series.
Bob Costas to call Guardians-Yankees series on TBS
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a longtime Cleveland baseball fan, you’ve probably never forgotten Bob Costas’ call of Game 1 of the 1995 American League Division Series. “Oh man, oh man. Tony Pena. On 3 and 0, sends everybody home!”. Here’s hoping Costas will be making more...
Bengals’ LT Jonah Williams has sprained MCL, WR Tee Higgins working through sprained ankle
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will have some injury concerns to work through before next Sunday’s game against the Saints. Left tackle Jonah Williams has a sprained MCL, and wide receiver Tee Higgins is still battling an ankle sprain that limited him to just 10 snaps on Sunday night’s game in Baltimore.
