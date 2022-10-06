Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The matchup with Baylor will be the second straight road trip for the Jayhawks, as Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma on October 15 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The October 22 matchup with Baylor will be Kansas’ fifth day game and third 11 a.m. kickoff this season.
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Travels to Norman to Take on Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks are set to play their first road contest in 28 days when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.
kuathletics.com
🎾 Jayhawks Participate in Northwestern Invitational
Evanston, IL. – Kansas Tennis continued its fall season this weekend with Carmen Roxana Manu, Silvia Maria Costache, Mariana Manyoma Velasquez, and Jocelyn Massey in action at the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, Illinois this weekend. Day 1. The Jayhawks won both doubles matches with Manu and Costache beating Iowa...
kuathletics.com
👟 Track and Field Mourns Passing of Halcyon “Tudie” MacKnight
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas track and field member and Hall of Fame inductee Halcyon “Tudie” MacKnight passed away on Thursday (October 6) in Kernersville, North Carolina, Kansas Athletics confirmed with MacKnight’s family. She was 61 years old. MacKnight was a member of the Kansas track...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ No. 22 Texas Defeats Kansas 2-0
AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 22 ranked Texas Longhorns beat the Kansas Jayhawks 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Soccer Stadium and Soccer Field. Two second-half goals lifted the Longhorns. “I thought the kids did a tremendous job battling,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Texas has had...
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 17 TCU edges No. 19 Kansas in Second-Half Shootout
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a second-half shootout, No. 17/18 TCU edged No. 19/17 Kansas, 38-31, on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ third-consecutive sellout of 47,233 saw Kansas fall (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) for the first time this season, while TCU improved to 5-0 (2-0 Big 12). ESPN’s College GameDay set the scene, making its first football trip to Lawrence early Saturday morning.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Finishes Road Trip on Sunday at No. 22 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Kansas women’s soccer team wraps up its three-game stretch of conference games on the road Sunday at No. 22 Texas. The match will kickoff at 1 p.m. CT from Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field and be broadcast on the Longhorn Network. Kansas...
