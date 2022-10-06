ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones after giving up 440 rushing yards in 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns didn’t waste any time salvaging the wreck of their 30-28 loss to the Chargers in which they gave up 238 yards rushing. After the game, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spent some time talking to starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips in the locker room, set in motion a trade with Atlanta for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones.
Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on ALDS roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on the 26-man roster before the start of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Yankees. Sandlin, a valuable member of one of the best bullpens in baseball, left the 10th inning of Saturday’s 1-0 wild card win over the Rays with tightness in his upper right shoulder. He underwent an MRI and other tests Sunday before the Guardians boarded a 7 p.m. flight to New York in preparation for the best-of-five series.
