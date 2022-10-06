Read full article on original website
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
One of the most haunted roads in the country is just a few miles from downtown Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019. It takes a lot to scare Stephanie Smith. She’s one of the co-founders of the Denver Ghost Hunters, and spends a lot of time doing investigations in the city’s spookiest places. But she said she...
[VIDEO] $2,500,000 street castle hits the market in Colorado city
If you have $2.5 million to spare, there is an opportunity for you to make that dream a reality. A gorgeous Colorado street castle just hit the market in Denver, fit for a king that still enjoys the bustle of city life. "This charming home has endless potential as an...
Summit Daily News
A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours
GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
Brewbound.com
Great American Beer Festival Competition Honors 2022 Winners
300 medals awarded to 268 breweries in nation’s largest professional beer competition. Denver, Colo. — The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition awarded 300 medals to the best commercial breweries in the United States. Presented by the Brewers Association (BA), GABF is the nation’s largest professional beer competition and the premier symbol of brewing excellence.
See Every Strange Discovery from the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Denver
The Oddities and Curiosities Expo came to Colorado last weekend, bringing tons of talented artists, unique products, and an array of other strange, fascinating, and unusual sights to the convention center in the Mile High City. It's important to know that all of the vendors who participated in the expo...
See fall colors without traveling over 2 hours from Denver
If you want to go leaf-peeping this weekend, there is still a great opportunity to see beautiful fall colors without having to make a long drive into the mountains.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
5280.com
Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it
“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace
(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
Giant Boa Found Slithering Through A Fort Collins Neighborhood
With the way I feel about snakes, let's just say I would probably never step foot in that backyard again and I'd probably put the house up for sale. Ok ok, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration maybe, but one thing is for sure. That's super creepy. The almost...
The Land Before Mine: Fort Collins Couple Debates City Over Historic Status
A Fort Collins couple trying to sell a piece of property on North College recently learned that history has a way of catching up with you. The couple asked to not have their names used in this article and are referred to as the property owner throughout. “We put the...
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
25 Colorado breweries earned medals at the Great American Beer Festival
Twenty-five Colorado breweries earned 27 medals and awards at the 40th anniversary Great American Beer Festival, which concluded Saturday night at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival drew an estimated 40,000 for four sessions, starting Thursday. Left Hand Brewery of Longmont took home the prestigious Brewery and Brewer of the Year award and two medals for its St. Vrain Belgian Ale and its Milk Stout. The 29-year brewery got close...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Top 5 Highest Rated Fast Food Restaurants
Bon Appetit, a well-known food magazine, named Boulder the “Foodiest Town in America.” Boulder was also named America’s Foodiest Town by CoutureColorado.com and one of the top 10 Foodie Cities by Livability. The following are the top five fast food restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, according to the...
Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change
Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
