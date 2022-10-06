KEARNEY — Liz Kay’s introduction to the concept of a witch character came when she was a preschooler. “My father was in the military, and I lived in Germany a couple of different times,” the writer said in an interview from her home in Omaha. “The first time I lived there, I was about 3 years old. I must have been barely 4 years old when my mother took me to see ‘Hansel and Gretel’ in German. I was with my best friend, Marky. He was also 4.”

