Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Photos: United Way of the Kearney Area Chili and Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off
The United Way of the Kearney Area kicked off its 2022-2023 campaign with a Chili and Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off Saturday night at The Archway in Kearney. The event also included jalapeno eating, Halloween costume and cornhole contests.
Minden chasing Broken Bow at Class C state golf tournament
Southwest Conference foes Broken Bow and Minden sat 1-2 in Class C after Monday's first round of the Nebraska High School Girls Golf State Tournament. Broken Bow, going for its third straight state championship, posted a 348 team score in the first of two rounds at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Minden was second with a 364. Columbus Scotus was third at 39.
Hub Territory golfers preparing for state meets
KEARNEY — Medals are the goal, experience will provide the benefits for the 17 Hub Territory golfers who will compete in the NSAA Girls Golf State Championships Monday and Tuesday. Kearney High in Class A, Lexington in Class B and Minden in Class C qualified their teams of five...
Jericho Walk Saturday
KEARNEY - Nearly 15 miles of walking and 30 hours of prayer and reflection will be held here this weekend. The second Jericho Walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St. It is open to men, women and children. The 14.7-mile walk will consist of seven, roughly two-mile segments. Participants can walk as much or as little as they wish.
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
$1.35M upgrades planned for Kearney's Harmon Park Sonotorium, Pool
KEARNEY — The historic Harmon Park in central Kearney will receive some significant upgrades, according to a pair of items on Tuesday’s Kearney City Council agenda. The Harmon Park Sonotorium will receive a $1.35 million renovation, and the Harmon Pool bathhouse will get ADA restroom stalls and modular changing and shower spaces.
Insulin syringe maker facility in Holdrege celebrates spinoff
HOLDREGE — Embecta, the largest manufacturer of the world’s insulin syringes, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at its Holdrege facility to celebrate its spinoff earlier this year from parent company Becton-Dickinson and Co., also known as BD. Ron Tillery, executive director of the Phelps County Development Corp., spoke...
Elwood Fire Department moves forward after wildfires, chief's death
ELWOOD — Dustin Clouse knew he would have big shoes to fill when he took on the role of Elwood Fire Chief. Clouse served as assistant fire chief in Elwood for 10 years before taking on the interim role of chief after the death of Fire Chief Darren Krull.
Liz Kay to read from her collection of poetry at Kearney Public Library
KEARNEY — Liz Kay’s introduction to the concept of a witch character came when she was a preschooler. “My father was in the military, and I lived in Germany a couple of different times,” the writer said in an interview from her home in Omaha. “The first time I lived there, I was about 3 years old. I must have been barely 4 years old when my mother took me to see ‘Hansel and Gretel’ in German. I was with my best friend, Marky. He was also 4.”
Man gets time served for incident involving ex-probation officer
KEARNEY — A Kearney man was given credit for time already served in a December incident that involved his former probation officer. Shawn Smith, 36, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court in August to 350 days in jail for domestic third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, both misdemeanors, on Dec. 18 in Kearney. Judge James Doyle IV also ordered him to pay a $500 fine and suspended Smith’s driver’s license for six months.
