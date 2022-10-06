ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, MT

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Council member prods El Paso mayor to declare migrant disaster

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A City Council member on Wednesday renewed her plea for Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue a disaster declaration that would allow El Paso to request state funds due to a record migrant influx. City staff on Tuesday said El Paso is spending $250,000 a day on migrant busing, meals […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy