'He does not do what he did at Napoli': Fabio Capello accuses defender Kalidou Koulibaly of playing 'with no personality', despite helping Chelsea keep a clean sheet in 3-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Fabio Capello has hit out at Kalidou Koulibaly for playing with 'no personality' since joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Senegalese international played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday and helped the Blues keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan.

Despite a positive night at Stamford Bridge, Capello suggested that Koulibaly is not as effective as what he was at Napoli.

Kalidou Koulibaly helped Chelsea keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 victory over AC Milan
Fabio Capello though believes Koulibaly has lacked 'personality' since joining Chelsea

He told Sky Sports Italy, as per the Metro: 'At Chelsea he has no personality. When he has the ball at his feet he hesitates. He is not playing quickly, he does not do what he did at Napoli.

‘At Napoli he commanded, he came forward, he made long passes, now he has the ball between his feet, he does not know who to pass it to and he always plays passes to someone only a few metres away.

‘Actually, he is surprising me. I thought he had a great personality, and for Chelsea he would be really important and explode straight away. And yet, at this moment, this is not him.'

Koulibaly has been a regular for Chelsea since his arrival, though he was left on the bench at the weekend for their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

He also missed the game against Leicester in August after he was sent off for two yellow cards in their heavy 3-0 defeat to Leeds.

Koulibaly returned to the starting line-up after being dropped against Crystal Palace

After dropping Koulibaly from the game against Palace, manager Graham Potter told Chelsea's official website: ‘I’ve been really impressed with him.

‘As a person he is honest, and he understands his situation in terms of having to wait a little bit to play. Every player will say they’re not happy with that, but it’s how you respond. His response has been fantastic, very hard-working, very honest, and he’s trained really well.

‘He’s come from a club and a country he was very familiar with and comfortable with. Making the step into the Premier League is not so easy.

'Things have happened with changes at the club, so it’s not the perfect situation for him, but he’s a top player and a top person. With that character, he will play an important role for us, that’s for sure.’

Koulibaly (left) had an effective game as the Blues' produced an impressive victory

There was a blow for another Chelsea defender on Wednesday, after Wesley Fofana went off in the first half with a knee injury and was forced to leave the stadium on crutches.

‘We’ll have to scan it tomorrow and see how it is,’ Potter said after Chelsea’s win over AC Milan.

‘I wouldn’t want to speculate on it now but we’re concerned and hope for the best.

‘We’ll support him but we don’t know yet, we’ll get the scan results tomorrow. Fingers crossed. There’s nothing to report at the moment but it was the one disappointing thing of the evening.’

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

