Ann Burtis, age 50, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side. Ann was born in Edina on December 19, 1971, to parents Steve and Gloria Keller. She attended Hudson High School where she was a part of the marching band and swim team. She graduated with the class of 1990. She then continued her education at St. Olaf where she earned a degree in finance and accounting. On June 18, 1994 Ann married her high school sweet heart John Burtis. Ann worked as a finance accountant for 8 years but once she had her son Jack, she dedicated her life to being the best mother she could for her only child. Ann was very involved with Jack’s school and even helped start the carnival at River Crest Elementary when it first opened. As a family John, Jack and Ann where able to travel to many places around the world and got to experience many cultures. She loved finding new and exciting places on their travels.

WOODBURY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO