How to fix parquet floors
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain to a listener how to fix a parquet floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program
Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
Scott Nations helps break down recent statements made by the Chicago Federal Reserve President
Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by author Scott Nations to break down Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans’s recent statements. From shelter prices to labor shortages and the war in Ukraine, Scott talks about it all.
Chicago pizza is about to get even better
Steve Dale talks with Marc Malnati, Chicago’s Pizza King, who has partnered with Portillo’s. Life can’t get any better than that – imagine, an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza!
What are the mystical creatures known as alebrijes?
CHICAGO (WGN) — Alebrijes are a unique Mexican form of art that have made their way into the U.S., paying homage to dreams and a world of imagination that combines various mystical creatures. WGN went to Cantigny Park for their latest display of “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World.”...
Chef shares sweet success by teaching others
CHICAGO (WGN) — He has a big social media following but don’t call him an influencer. Chef Juan Gutierrez would rather be called an educator. Of course, his most impressive title may be head pastry chef at one of the top hotels in Chicago at only 28 years old.
Steam mops are not good for your hardwood floor!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about why using a steam mop or mop is not good for your hardwood floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Why it is important to build your deck correctly
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share why it is so important to build your deck correctly and safely . To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
Wintrust Business Minute: University of Chicago professor wins Nobel Prize in Economics
Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A University of Chicago economics professor is one of three people sharing this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics. Douglas Diamond is professor at the Booth School of Business at U of C. Also winning are former federal reserve chair Ben Bernanke and economics professor Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis.
Ice Cream war round 2!
The ice-cream war is back on, Steve Dale chooses an ice-cream from Windy City Sweets and Paul Lisnek, political analyst at WGN TV will choose his….whoever sells the most by New Year’s Eve wins – and Anti Cruelty Society will benefit. Windy City Sweets Owner John Manchester will explain all the rules.
OTL #834: Chicago BBQ history, Youth filmmaking in Chicago, The Secret History of Jim Post
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago BBQ history from Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger, discusses the impact of youth filmmaking in the city with DeAnna McLeary-Sherman of TrueStar and Eunice Shelley of the Wordsmith’s Writer’s Lab, and discovers the Secret History of the late great folk local folk musician Jim Post.
Douglas Diamond on winning the Nobel Prize
Douglas W. Diamond, professor at the University of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what life has been like since being awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Watch: Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin. The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures...
Ron Onesti on celebrating Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, joins Lisa Dent to talk about Columbus Day parade held earlier today and what it means to share the holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Marathon health tips with Dr. Most
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular health update. Dean and Dr. Most talk about marathon and running health and recovery tips. Then Dr. Most gives an update on some sub variants of COVID that are starting to rise. Later on, Dr. Most answers your questions.
Tyler Florence brings star power, steaks and the magic of Miller & Lux to the menu at Esquire
Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Tyler Florence joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tyler shares excitement for his visit to Chicago and to bring some of his favorites for food fans at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. Exclusive 45-day dry aged tomahawks, New York strips and filets headline the menu that also has elevated desserts, sides and 2 signature wines from Miller & Lux. Tyler Florence’s “Visiting Chef” menu goes for three months and for times, dishes and descriptions be sure to check out https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series.
How a traffic stop can end with your car getting seized
Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Jon Hansen to discuss asset forfeiture. What is it and what is the level of proof that is needed for your property to be taken? Audrey talks about the median forfeiture and the law enforcement purposes that it’s used for.
