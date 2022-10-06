Janice (JJ) Thies White

Janice passed August 4th at Emmanuel Assisted Living in Surprise, Arizona, surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Martin & Margret Alber; brother, Francis Kennedy; son, Timothy Thies; and grandson, Lukas Albrecht.

She was born in Ayrshire Iowa August 17, 1931 to John Joseph Kennedy, a sixth cousin to President Jack Kennedy and Catherine Cecelia Boyle. Her mother passed when she was 14. She Graduated from Ayshire High School and went on to Des Moines to work.

She married her high school sweetheart Ivan R. Thies in 1950. The 18 year marriage as a mother and home maker produced 4 children, Dianne Davies, Timothy Thies (Kristen Thies), Dan Thies (Carolyn Wernimont) & Julie Albrecht (Steve Albrecht). Ivan succumbed to Lung Cancer in 1968.

She met and married Paul Knapper in Oskaloosa, Iowa in 1974, he passed with Lung Cancer 3 years later. JJ worked as Secretary to the Principal in both Oskaloosa and Carroll Kuemper schools. She met and married Paul White July 1979 at Iowa City, Iowa.

Paul has two Daughters, Marlene McNemar (John McNemar) & Michele Moore.

They moved to Colorado and started a printing company with son Timothy. It became very successful over 18 years, due to Son Tim’s art work, JJ’s colors and a lot of TLC.

The business was sold and Paul and JJ moved to Sun City. JJ loved her family and grandchildren, making photo albums for the families, tending to her flower garden, chatting and laughing with her family and friends, digging into the family genealogy, and playing golf. She was active in Catholic Daughters and the church.

She is survived by husband, Paul; our 5 children; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, James Kennedy.

Her Funeral Service is Friday, November 4th @ 10:00 A.M. at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. With a celebration of Life following at their home.