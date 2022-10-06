Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl, cocaine
58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.
WDBJ7.com
Person charged after Bedford Co. shooting Monday afternoon
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The male was shot in the head and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances, various firearms seized in Greene County drug bust
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances and several firearms were seized in a drug bust carried out by law enforcement agencies and narcotics task forces from multiple jurisdictions in the state last week.
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
NBC 29 News
Man wanted by WPD for armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, Waynesboro officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 West Main Street. The Waynesboro Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed...
Man arrested in drug busts involving $100,000 cash, multiple narcotics in Louisa County
A man is in custody following a month-long search by authorities and multiple drug busts by Louis County Sheriff's Office.
WHSV
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
cbs19news
Five arrested on felony charges in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says several people have been arrested on felony charges. The sheriff’s office says there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Fishersville and Verona areas on Wednesday in connection with these arrests. However, there is no...
NBC12
Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Thursday after he was stopped on I-64, where police found large amounts of narcotics and cash in his vehicle. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with the Jade Task Force...
WHSV
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
WSLS
Lynchburg woman sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman was sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of a Bedford County man on Wednesday. As we reported, the remains of a Bedford County man were found inside a burned-out vehicle in October 2020 in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to authorities. Keyanta...
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery at arcade
A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 W. Main St. in Waynesboro late Friday night. Waynesboro Police responded at 8:35 p.m. to the robbery. An unidentified African American male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed...
cbs19news
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
WSET
One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
cbs19news
Waynesboro Police seek public assistance identifying armed robbery suspect
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an individual involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on Sept 29 at the Eagle Game Room on West Main Street. Police arrived at the game room for a report of...
