NFL readers Q&A: How did Chargers' Brandon Staley, Rams' Sean McVay miss this?
Although the Chargers won when the Browns missed a last-second field-goal attempt, coach Brandon Staley is under scrutiny for in-game decisions. Rams coach Sean McVay has a line of problems.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
College football rankings, grades: Tennessee earns an 'A+' ; Utah gets an 'F' in Week 6 report card
Week 6 was a wild one in the world of college football. No. 1 Alabama survived their biggest scare of the season, as Texas A&M's potential game-winner from the 2-yard line fell incomplete and the Crimson Tide avenged last season's loss to the Aggies. That pushes the Crimson Tide's record to the 6-0 as they prepare for next week's trip to Rocky Top to take on Tennessee.
