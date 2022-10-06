Week 6 was a wild one in the world of college football. No. 1 Alabama survived their biggest scare of the season, as Texas A&M's potential game-winner from the 2-yard line fell incomplete and the Crimson Tide avenged last season's loss to the Aggies. That pushes the Crimson Tide's record to the 6-0 as they prepare for next week's trip to Rocky Top to take on Tennessee.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO