Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
10 Stunning Facts About Loretta Lynn’s Life and Career
Any list of Loretta Lynn facts includes a lot of "firsts." She was a true pioneer for women in country music, achieving things no one had ever achieved prior and — in some cases — few have since. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist and first country...
Breland Really Didn’t Like Working for Corporate America — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Ben Burgess Reflects on the Long Road to His Debut Album: ‘Chase Your Dreams or They’ll Chase You’
From the Lone Star State to the ever-bustling City of Angels, Ben Burgess has traveled far and wide in pursuit of his passion for music. Now, after more than a decade of settling in and calling Nashville home, the 37-year-old is finally showcasing his craft as a country storyteller with his debut album, Tears the Size of Texas, out now.
Justin Moore + Priscilla Block’s ‘You, Me and Whiskey’ Duet Was Born Out of Mutual Fandom [Listen]
It all started earlier in 2022, when Justin Moore and Priscilla Block were booked to play the same acoustic radio show in Chattanooga, Tenn. Block was coming into the lineup as a new artist who didn't have any hits yet, which made her standout performance all the more impressive to Moore, a longtime radio stalwart with years under his belt in the country music business.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Cole Swindell’s ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Stays on Top of the Charts for a Fourth Week
It's yet another week of chart domination for Cole Swindell, who remains at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a fourth consecutive week with his smash hit, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Additionally, the song is also No. 1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart for its...
Russell Dickerson Announces Self-Titled Third Album
Russell Dickerson's third studio album is coming very soon. The "Home Sweet" singer announced this week that he will release a self-titled album on Nov. 4. Not only did Dickerson reveal the album release date, but he also shared the album cover and 15-song tracklist. Russell Dickerson is set to feature his 2022 single "She Likes It," (feat. Jake Scott), as well as a new track, "I Wonder," out Friday (Sept. 30).
Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet
Parker McCollum has seen success in his country music career with two No. 1 hits, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," and although he feels he hasn't yet "made it," he has splurged on one big purchase to celebrate his wins. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights'...
Kid Rock Mourns Good Friend Loretta Lynn, Whom He Once Fake Married
While the world is mourning the loss of a country legend, Kid Rock is mourning the loss of a dear friend. Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Rock is one of many to express their grief on social media. "RIP Miss Loretta," he...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Carrie Underwood Recalls Her Sassy First Meeting With Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer in country music and a woman who opened many doors for other females in the industry. After leaning of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude for the path the legend carved. She also shared her first encounter with Lynn in a hilarious story.
Alexander Ludwig Got Advice From Jason Aldean Before He Released His Debut Album
Alexander Ludwig, known for his acting roles in the Hunger Games, Vikings and more, released his full-length, debut album, Highway 99, on Aug. 26. The 16-track project continues to establish Ludwig as a promising up-and-coming act in country music, but breaking into the genre isn't something he expects to come without a challenge.
How Maren Morris Sold Adam Doleac on a Critical Song From ‘Barstool Whiskey Wonderland’
Songs from Adam Doleac's new Barstool Whiskey Wonderland album racked up more than 100 million streams on Spotify before he even revealed the full thing. The 18-song "album and a half" features "Famous," "Another," "Coulda Loved You Longer" and a Danielle Bradbery duet that Maren Morris played a role in getting to his fans.
Will Russell Dickerson Head Up the Top Country Videos This Week?
Russell Dickerson has released a great new video for his new song, "I Wonder." Will he lead the most popular country music videos of the week in Taste of Country's weekly countdown?. Dickerson is squaring off against a country legend this week. Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden and...
Relive Miranda Lambert’s Dynamic Cover of Loretta Lynn’s ‘Rated X’ From 2015 ACM Honors [Watch]
Miranda Lambert provided the high spot of the evening at the 2015 ACM Honors, performing a sassy tribute to Loretta Lynn that drew from her own headline-making life at the time. Lambert performed "Rated X," a Lynn song that created controversy in its time due to its theme of a...
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
