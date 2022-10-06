Read full article on original website
Feehery: Crime and punishment; law and order
It doesn’t take a reading of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s famous novel to understand that crime and punishment in modern-day America is seriously out of whack. President Biden announced the other day that he was going to pardon all those Americans with federal convictions of illegal pot possession, which is pretty funny because currently there is nobody in federal prison for illegal pot possession.
