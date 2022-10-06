ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

California homeless population grew by 22,000 over pandemic

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The first statewide snapshot of California’s homelessness crisis since the pandemic hit reveals that the number of people without a stable place to call home increased by at least 22,500 over the past three years, to 173,800. That’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS 8

Metro offers Free Rides for California Clean Air Day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Metro offered free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will be hosting rider appreciation events at six transit centers throughout the region. Riders will be given freebies and have the chances to win prizes to celebrate Free Ride Day, while supplies last.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County

SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Stanton
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS 8

Credit card interest rates reach historic highs

SAN DIEGO — The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates a historic five times this year. This isn't just impacting the housing market, but credit card users as well. According to the finance website CreditCards.com, the national average card annual percentage rate rose to 18.79% on Wednesday. That figure...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Rights#Water District#Irrigation System#River Basin#Calmatters
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy