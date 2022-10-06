Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Troy ChowderFest winners announced
ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History
Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Photo of the Week: Fall 2022
Submit your “Photo of the Week” to possibly be included in the print edition of Saratoga TODAY Newspaper. One photo will be published in print each week. All submissions will be added to this gallery. Email your photo to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You...
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops To Host Celebration, Store Renovation In Rochester, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating 25 years Oct. 11 at its 285 Upper Falls Blvd. location in the Rochester, New York, with a store reopening. This store, located in the heart of the city near The University of Rochester Department of Biomedical Engineering, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, The Eastman School of Music and the George Eastman House, serves a cross population of the community.
WHEC TV-10
Local bars host Charity Happy Hour
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Bars around Rochester are pitching in to help those in need, and the effort was led by a real-life superhero. He’s known as the Batman of San Jose. His mission is to help out and humanize homeless people in Rochester. He teamed up with some local bars to set up a Charity Happy Hour.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
thestylus.org
Brockport tennis team finds bedbugs in their hotel room
On Sept. 23, when traveling to compete at the New Paltz invitational, SUNY Brockport’s tennis team found bedbugs in their rooms. They had to drive hours before they could find another hotel the night before their match. On the way to New Paltz, captains Eliza Gonzalez and Elizabeth Sirico...
newyorkupstate.com
Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year
Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Delmar cafe closes its doors after 20 years
333 Cafe in Delmar has closed after more than 20 years. Owner Libby Thomas made the announcement on Facebook on October 7.
How long until we change the clocks?
As it is, we're losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
insideradio.com
Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.
WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
Old Navy opening in Amsterdam
Old Navy is set to open in the Town of Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12. The store is opening in the former Michael's space at 240 Amsterdam Commons, next to Route 30 Wine and Liquor Depot.
Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
"Well, start with construction, engineers, construction companies, this place is going to be enormous."
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
