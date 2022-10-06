Read full article on original website
Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest- and lowest-priced states
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
Meet the ‘Naviest’ family in Hampton Roads
This week, the Navy turns 247 years old. The theme of this year's celebration is "On Watch – 24/7 for 247 Years".
