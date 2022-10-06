ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy