Shelton Insurance to hold health insurance town hall Oct. 17
After the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, the entire front of the Veterans Memorial Building pulled away from the rest of the structure. Photo by John Chadwell. Shelton Insurance announced it is holding a town hall discussion Oct. 17 on individuals, family and senior health care benefits. The free event is scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister at 6:30 p.m.
San Juan Bautista dedicates new Senior Citizens Center
Local dignitaries and members of the senior community of San Juan Bautista gathered on Oct. 6 at the St. Francis Retreat to honor the late Mary Sellen by dedicating the new Senior Citizens Center in her name. The center project is spearheaded by San Juan Bautista residents, including San Juan...
Robert Lee Postigo
Robert Lee Postigo passed away on October 6, 2022, in Hollister, California. Mass will take place at Saint Benedict Catholic Church on October 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Anzar Hawks girls volleyball undefeated through 8 games
Coach Rance Hodge and the Hawks. Photo by Robert Eliason. The Anzar High School girls varsity volleyball team remains undefeated this season after a 3-1 victory on Oct. 6 over Santa Cruz’s Kirby Preparatory School, the eighth game in the season. The lopsided win was all the more impressive...
